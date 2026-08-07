Ollie Pope dines out on Test recall

Ollie Pope and his girlfriend rarely talk cricket. But on the evening before Thursday's derby between Pope's MI London and London Spirit, conversation turned to what an England-less winter might mean.

Uncertain and unwilling to wrestle with the prospect of his international career being over already, he noticed a missed call on his phone from an unrecognised number. Upon returning the call - from England men's selector Marcus North - the deep and meaningful with his partner assumed a merrier tone. Nine months after being dropped during the Ashes, Pope is back in the squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan.

"I was actually having a bao bun with my girlfriend," Pope told Cricinfo at Lord's. "We don't actually talk about cricket a lot, but we were talking about where I was at in my career.

"I hadn't had any [previous] exchange with Marcus North, so I didn't have his number. I mean, it was weird timing because we were literally just talking about what the winter could look like, what could this look like... the timing was strange, but it made the bao buns taste a bit better."

It was, undoubtedly, a bolt from the blue. Speaking in pre-season, Pope said that he understood why he had been axed after England had reliquished the Ashes following the third Test in Adelaide. He averaged 20.83 in six innings last winter and was subsequently dropped for Jacob Bethell. Having been replaced as Ben Stokes' vice-captain by Harry Brook, he seemed destined for a longer spell in the wilderness particularly as, in that regime, players tended to get dropped for the long haul.

But such has been the change since, with a new head coach, captain and even head selector, plus an injury to Bethell, Pope is a Test cricketer once more, albeit with a very different brief.

With the announcement of the squad on Thursday came confirmation that Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 in place of Bethell, and Dan Lawrence will make the first attempt to replace Stokes the allrounder at No. 6, starting with the first Test at Headingley which begins on August 19.

And so, Pope, who led England five times in Stokes' absence as a one-time heir apparent, returns as a utility pick. A squad batter capable of filling positions three to seven, a spare wicketkeeper and, perhaps most important of all for a new-look group, the experience of 64 caps. Only Joe Root has more.

"He's gone out of the Test side for a number of reasons, but to have someone like Ollie, that's obviously batted in different positions and gives us keeping cover, or if anything does happen on the morning of a game [is a boost]," North said during his selection press conference on Thursday morning. "And his leadership qualities and experience is something we felt was right to balance out in case of any mishaps prior to a Test match."

Pope has only made one Championship hundred this season • Getty Images for Surrey CCC

It is a sentiment North relayed in the call to Pope, who was aware enough to know he had not made a compelling case for a full, un-caveated recall.

A return to competitive action with Surrey - away from the No. 3 position that he had occupied for most of his time under Stokes - gave him scope to work on a few things. He currently averages 56.66 across 12 Division One innings this campaign but had been wondering if just one century out of five fifty-plus scores would not be enough to restate his case.

"The frustrating thing I had in the county stuff was that I got out for about 70 about four times (83*, 69, 76, 73). In my mind I was kind of like, 'am I gonna be kicking myself whenever selection comes back around that I didn't make them 150, 170?'

"It's obviously been a bit of a rollercoaster year-and-a-half with all the Test stuff. It felt like a debut call yesterday, something I was hoping for but wasn't expecting. I might not be first name on the team sheet, but it's kind of one step closer to where I want to be.

"I played in all the places in the world. I've had experiences of doing well, and know what I need to do now more than ever to do well in these conditions. What I was missing was that series where you go hundred, hundred, hundred. It's just making sure I give myself the best chance to do that whenever I do get the nod."

Ollie Pope paid for a disappointing Ashes tour • Getty Images

Stokes and Brendon McCullum were big fans of Pope, particularly his selfless, team-man traits. But with an average at No. 3 dropping to 39.59 after early highs, there was a sense the time was right to move on. The Ashes review conducted by ECB chief executive Richard Gould spoke of more consequence around underperformance.

That came into effect immediately when Pope and Zak Crawley were omitted for the New Zealand series. Evidently, Stephen Fleming, involved in selection despite only taking full charge of the Test side at the end of the summer, and new Test captain Root both see value in Pope.

"I understand the change [in the team at the start of the summer]. I understand everything that they've done over time. And, I guess, whatever they've changed over the last year or so, the main thing is whatever they think the best team is now. The fact that I'm in the frame for that is a massive positive.

"It's obviously great having their confidence to pick me… I'm just focusing on making sure my game's as ready as it can be. And if I do get a go in this series, making sure I've smoothed out the technique, and got my head in the right spot."

That last bit has been a work-in-progress. His Wednesday evening conversation with his partner was borne out of uncertainty over what lies ahead without international cricket. He would not be the first English cricketer to have to wrestle with those fears after a grueling Ashes tour. It wasn't even Pope's first, having also suffered during the 2021-22 campaign.

"The winter, look... it was tough. I had two bad games, which cost me my spot in the team, and the feeling out there was shocking... I can't really swear on this... It was a pretty bang average feeling. Yeah, it was s***.

"I think there's perception that it was more of a mental thing when I was out in Australia, and I couldn't disagree more. My technique and my game wasn't exactly where it needed to be, and against the best in the world, that gets exposed pretty quickly."

Pope has been playing for MI London in the Hundred • Steve Bardens/ECB via Getty Images

Pope lingers on the subject of Australia a little longer. Gould and managing director Rob Key have had no qualms building up next summer's Ashes as a must-win, with all decisions geared towards wrestling back the urn for the first time since 2015.

The departures of McCullum and Stokes from their Test roles has not changed that focus. And Pope sees this as the chance to find a route back into the side for next year's Ashes after managing just two Tests in 2023 before being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He cites Root and, interestingly, 34-year old Henry Nicholls , who returned from a year out of New Zealand's side with a match-winning hundred in the second Test against England this summer, as a template to follow. The former for unlocking a new gear from the age of 30, the latter for not giving up even as he stepped further into that decade.

It is clearly an age that Pope, who will be 29 in January, sees as a landmark.

"There's an Ashes next summer. I played a game with a dislocated shoulder here [Lord's] and I played one game at Edgbaston, and I feel like I've still got a lot to prove against Australia.