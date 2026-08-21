Usman rues Pakistan bowling lapses despite five-wicket haul

Ali Usman may have finished the day with his first Test five-wicket haul, but it wasn't a moment circumstances permitted him to savour. His late success came well after England had assumed an imposing - and perhaps impregnable - position in the game. The hosts lead by 195 runs , and still have two wickets in hand to add to that tally.

Usman acknowledged Pakistan had let England score "too many runs" and was willing to shoulder part of the blame in what he considered a collective bowling failure. "Our bowling was not up to standard today, including myself. I took five wickets but we've given away too many runs as a bowling unit. We'll work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them."

Pakistan had excellent bowling conditions in the first hour once play began. With rain wiping out the first session and a half, the players took to the field under dark grey skies, supported heavily by the artificial light. The ball nipped around when Pakistan managed to land it correctly, with a number of plays and misses early on. However, they did not maintain those lines consistently, allowing Joe Root and Jordan Cox to turn a budding overnight partnership into a commanding 150-run stand.

Once introduced, though, Usman did offer some control, even if he fell away during parts of the day. Towards the end, though, he felt he was finding some assistance from the wicket, and in the final half-hour, he capitalized on it.

Dan Lawrence miscued a sweep straight up into the air, while Harry Brook got himself into an awkward position going deep into his crease and letting the ball sneak past him onto his stumps. It was a wicket Usman was particularly pleased by - especially given Brook's phenomenal record against Pakistan; he averages 84.72 against this opposition, and has scored more runs against them than any other side.

"I wanted to bowl within the stumps," Usman said. "If they got even a bit of room, they were scoring runs. Dan Lawrence was struggling a bit against spin. But Harry Brook uses his feet very well, so he was harder to bowl to. That's how I ended up taking the wicket I did."

With the light fading in the extra half hour, Usman inflicted another quick double-blow, trapping Gus Atkinson in front before beating Ollie Robinson's outside edge with his best delivery of the game. It gave him a five-wicket haul, the first for a visiting spinner at Headingley since 1972.

"Today, when I started bowling, it felt like the ball was gripping. It made me think there was something in it for the spinner. I tried to hit the right areas and that's where I got wickets."

Usman refused to write the game off as a lost cause, saying the pitch was bringing spin into the game more as it slowed. While Pakistan have Usman to rely on, England are not playing a specialist spinner, depending solely on Lawrence if required.

"I think day-by-day the wicket is slowing down," Usman said. "It's slow already, it's not especially fast, but on the next three days it's going to take a lot more turn."

To take it anywhere near as far as that, though, he acknowledged Pakistan would have to have a near-perfect time with the bat once they get on tomorrow.