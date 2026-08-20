Robinson happy to split the spoils after stellar Test return

England's management duly had the ball sent down to the Headingley groundstaff, where it was split down the middle, allowing Robinson and Tongue a joint share in one of the more unusual pieces of cricket memorabilia.

"We were walking off and I was like, to Tonguey, I think we should split it," Robinson said. "He said it and I said, I think we should do that, it'd be quite cool. It's one of those things, you don't have too many half-of-cricket-balls, so it would be something we never forget. It's not very often two guys get five-for in the same innings, so a nice gesture and something to remember."

Tongue, speaking on BBC Test Match Special, gave his senior bowling partner the credit: "Robbo said we can split the ball in half. The groundstaff have kindly done that. It's the first time I've seen that happen. I'm sure I'll be putting that up somewhere."

It was 16th time two England bowlers have taken five wickets in the same innings in men's Tests - and the first since 2006, when Simon Harmison and Monty Panesar achieved the feat, also against Pakistan, at Old Trafford.

Robinson started the day by taking a wicket with very first ball of the Test - the first time that had happened in England in almost 20 years - and removed four of the top five before Tongue lived up to his nickname as "The Mop" by running through the tail as Pakistan were shot out for 171 after being inserted, as Joe Root's second stint as captain got off to the perfect start.

Robinson, returning after missing two Tests against New Zealand, already had good reason to remember the occasion, after the birth of his second daughter, Eva, last week.

"Yeah, newborn [arrived] last Thursday at 2am, so been catching up on my sleep since I got to the hotel in Leeds. Really special week, having another baby, it almost makes today even sweeter, when you leave them after they're born and you come and put a performance in, it meant a lot to do that. I know they're not here, they're at home, but I was thinking of them the whole time."

Having made one stunning comeback already this summer, taking three wickets in his first over at Lord's after more than two years out of the side, Robinson said he was focused on delivering for England on a more consistent basis. Injury kept him out of the second New Zealand Test, but he was then not selected despite being fit for the third.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson share the plaudits after their pair of five-fors • Getty Images

"It was frustrating not to be able to play at The Oval, just a freak training injury," he said. "Then I was available at Trent Bridge but not selected and that's part of professional sport. I was ready to go but not selected and since then I've worked really hard on my fitness and a bit more skill, and it's nice when it comes off like today.

"[I've] been working with the England medical team quite closely over the last five/six weeks, we've made some really good strides. Obviously not done still but feeling really good in myself and just got to keep going. It's about being really consistent and really level, not having too many ups and downs.

"I learnt a lot about myself when I was out of the team. Getting myself and my body right, at the moment I feel as good as I've ever felt. I'm probably not in as good a rhythm as I would like - I know that sounds silly after wickets - having not played red-ball cricket since Lord's. For me, the more I play, the better I tend to get. As long as I can stay on the park and stay fit, hopefully I can get that rhythm and stay good.