England bowl first with all-seam attack at Headingley

Toss England won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan

He said Pakistan's plan was to bat first, and their team combination differs slightly from England's, and includes left-arm spinner Ali Usman

Root was back in the captain's blazer • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ubaid Shah, their fastest bowler, has not made the starting XI, with Mohammad Abbas accompanied by Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad. Shan Masood returns to the top order after shaking off a hand injury of his own, as does Saud Shakeel following fitness struggles.

Pakistan have not won a Test series in England since 1996, and lost 13 of their last 18 Tests. England come into this Test with struggles of their own, having won just two of their last ten Tests.

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Emilio Gay, 3 Jordan Cox, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Harry Brook, 6 Dan Lawrence, 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Josh Tongue.