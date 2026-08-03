Can 'Beefy' be Stokes' replacement? Overton thinks he 'could go close'

They are calling Craig Overton "Beefy" at Trent Rockets after his near-Bothamesque summer. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Hundred 's pace-setters - he has combined figures of 6 for 99 in 80 balls, and has also won them a game with the bat - and his efforts in the past two weeks have been an extension of an extraordinary individual season for Somerset.

His stand-out moment in the Hundred came last Sunday, when the type of one-on-one contest that played out countless times in his childhood against his twin brother in Devon took centre stage at Trent Bridge. With ten to win off the final five balls, Craig hauled Jamie over fine leg for six, then scampered a pair of twos to seal a tight win as their parents watched from the stands.

The Overtons are 32 now, but their competitive spirit is as strong as ever. "We spoke a little bit straight after the game," Craig told Cricinfo. "He [Jamie] said, 'That was a bit of a top edge,' which it probably was, a little bit - but I'm not sure it was as much of a top edge as he thought it was. When he bowls [with] that sort of pace, a little bit of bat can go a long way."

The twins spent most of their careers playing together, but since Jamie's move to Surrey - and the launch of the Hundred - they have come up against one another regularly. Craig has twice been struck in the helmet by Jamie, but believes they are level again after his match-winning cameo. "It's a lot easier than what it was to start with," Craig said, "but it's still a bit odd."

But that innings - 20 not out off six balls to take Rockets home - looks meagre compared to his effort in the Blast quarter-finals at Headingley last month. Walking in with Somerset 59 for 7, Overton cracked 79 not out off 30 balls to pull off an unlikely chase of 162, largely with lower-order batter Riley Meredith for company, and single-handedly dragged his team to Finals Day.

"It's still a bit of a blur, really. Those sorts of games don't happen very often," he said. "It was 40 [39] off two, and it's just swing from ball one, and try to face every ball… I got a few away, managed to stay on strike for all 11 balls at the end, and it came off. It's been a great couple of weeks, and hopefully that form can continue."

He is enjoying the benefits of a rare full winter off, forced by double hernia surgery late last year. "I was hoping to be fit for the SA20, but I wasn't quite ready," he said. "Sometimes the body needs a bit of a break, and it probably came at a good time… I had the whole winter to work on a few things."

"I've worked on my hand positions, keeping them closer to my body so I'm not leaning over as much. I had a habit of falling over [to the off side] and getting hit on the pad or bowled, which is pretty common for tall guys. It's taken a while to figure out what works for me, but it seems to have clicked" Craig Overton on his improvement as a batter

Stuck in Taunton, Overton focused on his batting, and his balance specifically. "I've worked on my hand positions, keeping them closer to my body so I'm not leaning over as much. I had a habit of falling over [to the off side] and getting hit on the pad or bowled, which is pretty common for tall guys. It's taken a while to figure out what works for me, but it seems to have clicked."

He has scored three first-class hundreds this season, and is the County Championship's MVP: he is the third-highest wicket-taker (33 at 19.54) in Division One and the 13th-highest run-scorer (548 at 45.66) to boot. It is a well-timed run of form, too: England will pick a Test squad this week, and are on the lookout for a seam-bowling allrounder for the first time in over a decade.

"I'd like to think so," Overton said, asked if he feels in contention for an international recall after Ben Stokes' retirement . "From what I've done this summer, I feel like I could go close, but there's a lot of other good cricketers that are competing for that role. It depends on what type of player they want to fill that role with. I'm sure there's a few ways that they could go."

He is right. When Stokes missed four Tests in 2024, England picked Chris Woakes at No. 7 as one of five frontline bowlers; in their last two Tests without Stokes, they picked an extra batter.

Craig Overton's previous eight Test caps all came under Joe Root • AFP/Getty Images

Other options in the same role are thin on the ground: Sam Curran is the most compelling, though has struggled with injuries this summer; George Hill (Yorkshire) and Ekansh Singh (Kent) have played for England Lions but seem a way off Test cricket. The more likely alternative is that England take a different route altogether, and change the balance of their side.

Could Overton bat as high as No. 7? A Test batting average of 15.16 across 14 innings suggests not, though he has clearly made significant strides this season. Perhaps his best route into the side would be as effectively one of three No. 8s, along with a spin-bowling allrounder - such as Rehan Ahmed, or perhaps even Will Jacks - and Gus Atkinson at No. 9.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be a batter that bowled a little bit," he said. "It's a big thing for me, trying to score runs for the team and being that almost-complete allrounder… I'm probably not quite there with the bat, but it's something that I'm trying to work on. If I can get up to that [status] that'd be great, but it's probably pushing it a little bit."

Overton has not heard from England's management since he was last in a Test squad four years ago, and recognised that Brendon McCullum's hunt for pace made him unlikely to feature: "That's the way they wanted to go… I'm never going to be a bowler that can run in and bowl 90mph, so if that's what they want, they're going to pick bowlers that can do that."

Craig Overton has worked with Stephen Fleming at Southern Brave in the past • ECB/Getty Images

But suddenly, medium-fast bowling is back in vogue - particularly if it enables keepers to stand up to the stumps. "If it's going to help me get a wicket, then I'm all for it," Overton said. "I've had [Ben] Foakes standing up to the stumps before, and Rewy [James Rew] has done it a few times. It doesn't happen very often, but certain wickets will dictate it.

"There's numerous ways of playing Test cricket, and the role that they thought was the right way isn't necessarily the wrong way… But equally, there's people around the world who have done really well bowling 81-82mph and have skill, and you can beat batters with that. It's trying to find that right balance… Hopefully, I get the chance, but if not, it's not the be-all and end-all."

There is one potential complicating factor: Overton will become a dad next month, with his wife Asha expecting their first child in three weeks' time. "It's going to be a hectic ride," he said with a grin. "I'm taking my car everywhere to know that I can get anywhere if I need to."