Sciver-Brunt doesn't 'want to give up bowling just yet' despite calf issues

Sciver-Brunt has been managing her calf throughout the summer, missing England's white-ball series against New Zealand and India in May as well as three group matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup. She took a short break immediately after England's Test defeat to India at Lord's during the first week of the Hundred , before returning on Wednesday in Cardiff against Welsh Fire

After hitting 37 not out off 23 balls to seal an eight-wicket win for Trent Rockets , Sciver-Brunt said that her calf felt "good" but that she is continuing to manage the injury. "It hasn't really stopped since the World Cup," she told Cricinfo. "[I'm doing] just little things, ticking over in the day and making sure my conditioning and strength is still up there. There's plenty to do."

Sciver-Brunt is unlikely to play in all five of the Rockets' remaining games - they play twice more this week in a tight schedule - and will only feature as a batter in the Hundred this year. "I haven't bowled in quite a long time," she said. "I'll have to leave the bowling for now, sadly."

She has not bowled competitively since she first sustained her injury in April, but is working with England's support staff on a comeback plan. She has lined up a "big block of rehab" after the Hundred, which could involve missing England's three-match ODI series against Ireland in early September.

"I do still want to bowl. I enjoy being part of the game in all three skills," she told Sky Sports. "That is the plan. I'll have quite a big block of rehab after this tournament just to get my body right and make sure that the calf injury doesn't stick around for longer than necessary.

"We're working with the sports science and medicine team to put together a plan as to how to keep fit and really be able to contribute to any team I'm in. I still have the drive, and still love playing cricket and enjoying myself out there. I don't want to give up the bowling just yet."

Nat Sciver-Brunt played her first Hundred game this season against Welsh Fire • ECB/Getty Images

Asked specifically about the Ireland ODIs, Sciver-Brunt told Cricinfo: "I need to catch up with the sports science and medicine team, and Lottie [Charlotte Edwards, England's head coach] as well, post this tournament. I'll see how I am, see how my body is, and we'll go from there."

The series will provide England with an opportunity to refresh their squad ahead of next year's Champions Trophy, and Sciver-Brunt challenged players on the fringes of international selection to pitch their case for inclusion over the next three weeks in the Hundred.

"We're in the first year or so since the 50-over World Cup, so [those ODIs] could be a great chance for different people to step up," she said. "We've got some really talented batters in the domestic game and in the Hundred, so it'd be really cool to see some new faces.

"This year, there's four overseas [players per team] so I guess that leaves out a space for a domestic player. But it does mean that the best domestic players will be playing and getting chances to show us what they've got… The fourth overseas has made this competition really competitive throughout the teams."

"I do still want to bowl. I enjoy being part of the game in all three skills. I'll have quite a big block of rehab after this tournament just to get my body right and make sure that the calf injury doesn't stick around for longer than necessary. I don't want to give up the bowling just yet."

Sciver-Brunt had offers to join other franchises before she committed to Rockets, and said that the opportunity to stay at home in Nottingham during the Hundred was a major factor in her decision. She became a mother last year and is in the unusual situation this year of being coached by her wife, with Katherine Sciver-Brunt joining Rockets as one of Chris Read's assistants.

"It's part of the reason why I love playing for the Rockets. It's obviously been a huge change for Katherine and I. Staying at home is a luxury that we don't tend to get that often, really, in the cricket season - which is all year round. It is really important to us, and spending time with Theo [their son] is hugely important, too.