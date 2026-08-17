Babar Azam remains in doubt for first Test against England
Pakistan are set to make a late selection call over Babar as they await clearance of his finger injury from the medical panel
Babar Azam's involvement in Pakistan's first Test against England remains in serious doubt, with Pakistan set to make a late selection call as he recovers from a finger injury. Babar has been nursing an impact injury to his right hand that he picked up while batting in the second Test against West Indies.
He was struck again on the hand during Pakistan's warm-up game against the Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham. He went off retired hurt, and did not feature in the remainder of the match, with the PCB calling it a "precautionary measure".
Pakistan arrived in Leeds on Sunday, and trained at Headingley for the first time on Monday, two days ahead of the start of the three-match Test series. Babar batted for a short time in the nets, and while he did not display obvious signs of discomfort, his stay in the nets was brief.
Mohammad Abbas said a decision by the medical panel and the selection committee had not yet been taken. "Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day," Abbas said at a media conference. "He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it."
Babar's absence would likely mean Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar both play in Pakistan's middle order. Shakeel missed Pakistan's series against West Indies, with Zafar making his debut in the second Test. Shakeel scored a century in the warm-up game and was expected to feature anyway, and Babar missing out would make room for both.
Shan Masood 'looking very good'
The update on Shan Masood was slightly more upbeat. Masood, who sustained a fractured finger after a blow in the first Test in the West Indies, ended up missing the second Test. He did not play any part in Pakistan's warm-up game in Beckenham. He did, however, bat for a longer period in the nets.
"With Shan, too, we're just going to rely on the medical advice," Abbas said. "Shan practiced for the whole session and looked very good."
Babar's absence could potentially leave something of a leadership vacuum within Pakistan's setup. He took over the captaincy from Masood at the start of the series against West Indies. In his absence in Beckenham, Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Agha led the side. Agha, however, has not led Pakistan in Test cricket yet.
Danyal Rasool is Cricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000