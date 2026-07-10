Stats - Miseries compound for Iyer's India

1 England defeated England defeated India for the first time in a bilateral men's T20I series of two or more matches. England previously won three T20I series against India , all in one-off matches. India had won all five previous series of three or more games, while a two-match series ended in a draw.

10 Consecutive bilateral series for India against Consecutive bilateral series for India against England without a defeat, before the ongoing series. India's previous series defeat against England was in 2018, when they went down 1-4 in a five-match Test series in England.

Only West Indies have had a longer streak against England in men's international cricket: a streak of 13 series between 1973 and 1986, which involved seven Test series and six ODI series.

6 Consecutive matches for India without a win in men's T20Is, their longest winless streak in this format. India have lost each of their last five completed T20Is, which is also a first.

They have lost three matches in the ongoing series, the second such instance for them in a bilateral T20I series

Thursday's defeat was India's first across formats in Bristol , having previously won all four they played (3 ODIs and a T20I).

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2019 India's successive series defeats against Ireland and England marked the first time they had lost back-to-back bilateral series in this format since losing to New Zealand (away) and Australia (home) in 2019.

On the flip side, this was England's fourth consecutive bilateral T20I series win, their best run since winning five in a row between 2018 and 2020.

37 Balls remained in the chase when England reached the target of 159. It is the Balls remained in the chase when England reached the target of 159. It is the third-biggest defeat for India in terms of balls to spare in men's T20Is, and the biggest by balls for England at home

The 13.5 overs that England took to chase down the target of 159 make it their quickest in pursuit of a 150-plus target in the format and the joint-fastest against India

146* Partnership between Harry Brook and Phil Salt for the second wicket on Thursday. It is the Partnership between Harry Brook and Phil Salt for the second wicket on Thursday. It is the fourth-highest stand by any pair against India in men's T20Is and the highest for the second wicket against them. Brook and Salt added 146 from only 11.2 overs, at a rate of 12.88, the second-fastest century stand against India in this format.

27.85 Percentage of India's total was scored by Percentage of India's total was scored by Shreyas Iyer off Adil Rashid - 44 out of 158. It is the second-highest % among 150-plus totals in men's T20Is where ball-by-ball data is available. The highest is 30.46 by Samoa's Darius Visser, who scored 53 off Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko in 2024 , during a total of 174.

Iyer scored 44 off 16 balls he faced from Rashid, the joint-second by an Indian batter off a bowler in men's T20Is. Iyer scored only 36 off 33 balls against other bowlers, while Rashid conceded only five off eight balls to other batters.

10 Balls that Salt took to open his account on Thursday, the longest wait for any England batter in a men's T20I innings. Salt (59*) became only the fourth batter to score a fifty despite taking ten balls to get off the mark in a men's T20I.

0 Iyer's wait for his first win as India captain continues, with six matches and zero wins, including five defeats. Lala Amarnath (10), Vinoo Mankad (6), Nari Contractor (8) and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (9) are the other men without a win in their first six international games as Indian captain.

His fortune at the toss has been on the opposite end, becoming the first Indian captain to win his first six tosses in men's internationals. Among men, only Gregory Taylor (7) of Bahamas has won more tosses in T20Is than Iyer since his captaincy debut.

1 Number of wins as captain for Iyer in the last 13 T20 games, the fewest for any captain across IPL and T20Is while leading India. Among captains to lead top eight T20I nations and their franchise leagues, only Mohammad Rizwan (0) had fewer wins across 13 consecutive games, having suffered 14 consecutive defeats between 2025 and 2026.