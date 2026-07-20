Stats - Openers feast on record breaking day at Lord's
All the key numbers from a high-scoring series decider between England and India
387 for 3 - England's total against India at Lord's on Sunday, the highest at the venue in all List A games. The previous highest was 368 for 2 by Nottinghamshire against Middlesex in 2014. India's 360 for 7 in the chase is the third highest. The previous highest total in ODIs at Lord's was 334 for 4 by England against India way back in 1975, in a 60-over game.
England's total is also their highest against India in ODIs, going past the 366 for 8 they made at Cuttack during an unsuccessful chase in 2017. Sunday's win sealed England's first bilateral ODI series win against India since beating them 2-1 at home in 2018.
360 for 7 - India's total in the chase, their highest in a losing cause in ODI cricket. It is also their second-highest total in a run chase in ODIs, behind the 362 for 1 against Australia in 2013.
It is also their highest ODI total against England in England, and their second-highest against any team in England, behind 373 for 6 against Sri Lanka in 1999.
39y 80d - Rohit Sharma's age on Sunday, making him the oldest Indian to score an ODI century. Sachin Tendulkar was the previous oldest, with his 114 against Bangladesh in 2012 coming at 38 years and 327 days old. Only four batters have scored a hundred in ODIs while being older than Rohit.
141 - Ben Duckett's score against India on Sunday is now the highest in men's ODIs at Lord's. He went past Viv Richards, who made 138 not out against England way back in 1979, while Rohit's 138 on Sunday is the third-highest. Rohit brought up his hundred in 84 balls, the third-fastest century in the format at the venue.
192 - Partnership runs between Duckett and Jacob Bethell, the highest for the opening wicket in men's ODIs at Lord's, while Rohit and Shubman Gill's 147-run stand is now the second highest.
Duckett and Bethell also recorded the highest partnership for England against India for any wicket in men's ODIs, bettering Root and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten stand of 186, also coming in a series-decider in 2018.
8 - Hundreds by Rohit in England in ODIs, the most by anyone outside of home in a country in this format. Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar in the UAE, and AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock in India, have seven hundreds each.
Overall, only Root (10) has more ODI hundreds in England than Rohit, while Marcus Trescothick also has eight.
249* - Runs that Joe Root scored across three matches against India, all without being dismissed. That is the second-most by any batter without being dismissed in a men's ODI series or tournament, behind Aravinda de Silva's 334 runs in the 1996 Singer World Series.
Root scored 360 runs in his last four ODI innings without being dismissed, the most by a batter between dismissals for England in men's ODIs. Root bettered his own record of scoring 309 runs between dismissals in 2018.
Root has scored fifty or more in all six innings he has batted in 2026, making him the first Englishman with six successive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket.
1 - Rohit became the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at Lord's. His 138 on Sunday is also India's highest in men's ODIs in England against England. He bettered his own record, having scored 137 not out in Nottingham in 2018.
It was the 17th instance of Rohit scoring 130 or more in an ODI innings, the most by any batter, going past Tendulkar (16).
447 - Runs aggregated by openers at Lord's on Sunday, the most for an ODI match. The previous highest was 442 runs by the openers of India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot in 2009. The Lord's ODI was also the first to feature 75-plus scores by all four opening batters.
The top three batters across both sides scored 595 runs on Sunday, the second-most in an ODI, behind the 604 runs during the 2009 Rajkot ODI.
1015 - Runs scored by Rohit in bilateral ODI series decider games. He is the first batter to complete 1000 runs in such games, while Virat Kohli is second with 858 runs.
Rohit's hundred at Lord's is his fourth in series deciders, the most by any batter, going past three each by AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock. Kohli has the most fifty-plus scores in those matches, with nine, including two hundreds.
21 - Number of century partnerships between Rohit and Kohli in ODI cricket, the second-most by any pair. The record is held by another Indian pair of Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who have 26 partnerships of 100-plus runs.
4 - Number of century partnerships at Lord's on Sunday; all being for the first two wickets. There have been only three previous instances of four stands of 100-plus runs in an ODI match.
The first two wickets alone added 553 runs, the second-most for an ODI, behind 625 runs in the 2009 Rajkot ODI between India and Sri Lanka. These two are also the only ODI matches to witness century partnerships for the first two wickets by both teams.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at Cricinfo