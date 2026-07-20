Stats - Openers feast on record breaking day at Lord's

Root scored 360 runs in his last four ODI innings without being dismissed, the most by a batter between dismissals for England in men's ODIs. Root bettered his own record of scoring 309 runs between dismissals in 2018.

Rohit's hundred at Lord's is his fourth in series deciders, the most by any batter, going past three each by AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock. Kohli has the most fifty-plus scores in those matches, with nine, including two hundreds.