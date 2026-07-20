Gill puts spotlight on India's fitness record

India captain Shubman Gill has said the team cannot afford to have players getting injured every few matches if they want to stay a strong contender at the 2027 ODI World Cup. That was one of his takeaways after India lost the deciding match against England at Lord's on Sunday . Gill said that India "as a group", which includes both players and the BCCI medical team, need to pay attention to "improving fitness" going forward.

India could not field their best XI at Lord's because of several players from the original 15-man squad being unavailable. Missing on Sunday were Jasprit Bumrah (out due to an impact injury sustained during Cardiff ODI), Washington Sundar (hamstring injury in Cardiff), Harshit Rana (hamstring during England T20I series) and Nitish Kumar Reddy who did not arrive in UK after suffering a quadriceps injury while playing the ODI series at home against Afghanistan in June. Gill said that the injuries forced the Indian think tank to change the team combination, on occasions at the last minute.

"If you look at the first squad we had announced [for the England ODI series], from that minimum five players did not play this match," he said after defeat in the decider. "If one player is injured you look at playing another combination, two players are injured you look at playing another combination, but if after every match some player is missing then somewhere we are missing a trick.

"If you keep the World Cup as the goal where we have to play 11 matches in a row and here we have players not being able to finish a two-to-three-match series. So there is some limitation where our players are not being able to play continuously, they play one or two matches, they suffer a niggle and then we are forced to play a different combination which we originally did not plan to play.

"So keeping all this mind it becomes a little difficult that you come to the ground on the morning and you come to know a player has a niggle, then it's almost like do you want to take a chance? Some player is 80% fit, you are playing with five bowlers and if this player comes out after bowling five overs, then who will bowl? This is difficult. So as a group we need improved our fitness and all those things."

Talking about the Lord's defeat itself, which turned out to be a run fest, Gill said that the India bowlers gave away too many loose deliveries in the first 10 overs as well as in the final 10 where the "momentum shifted" in favour of England.

"Our bowling is a little bit inexperienced," he said. "We were put under the pump in this match and we didn't respond well. We didn't start well in the powerplay. We gave away too many loose balls and then were always chasing the game trying to take wickets, create something which didn't happen for us. By then the game was already ahead of us.

"[In the] last three overs we gave away 62 [63] runs and that's where the momentum completely shifted. We were sort of looking at [a target of] 340-350 at one point. They got close to 390 and chasing 390, no matter what surface you are batting on, [is] never easy."

Shubman Gill helped give India a good start in the chase but they fell short of a huge target • BCCI

Gill added the reason India opted to go with just one spinner in Axar Patel was because the pitches during the series - in Birmingham and Cardiff - were not favourable for spinners, who mainly played a "defensive role" in first two ODIs.

While India had played three bowling allrounders in Axar, Washington and Shivam Dube for the first two ODIs, the latter two were absent at Lord's with Washington ruled out of the series due to injury and the latter benched and replaced by a specialist fast bowler in Prince Yadav.

Gill said playing an extra fast bowler was to create an attacking opportunity necessary in the middle overs and was one reason India did not consider Kuldeep Yadav , the lone wristspinner in the squad who did not play a single match in the series both in the T20Is and the ODIs.

According to Gill, the slowness in the pitch, which became more pronounced during the second half of India's innings, played a role in them failing to scale the massive target despite being ahead compared to England until the 45-over mark.