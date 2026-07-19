Bumrah misses Lord's decider with injury; England bring in Tongue and bat

Toss England chose to bat vs India

England will bat first against India in the third and decisive ODI at Lord's.

Home skipper Harry Brook , who won the toss, was matter-of-fact in his assessment that this was "a good surface" on which England could score big and put India under pressure. It was only last month that Lord's was reprimanded by the ICC for an "unsatisfactory" surface for the first New Zealand Test.

Both teams have made changes ahead of this winner-takes-all encounter. England made just the one with Saqib Mahmood sitting out after playing the second ODI. Josh Tongue who made his debut in the format in the first match at Edgbaston, replaced him.

Harry Brook won the toss and asked Shubman Gill to field • Getty Images

"We were looking to play four seamers at this ground," Gill said, adding that he would have batted first. "We saw spinners don't offer as much through the middle overs as the seamers."

Victory for England would confirm only their eighth win out of 22 against India in 50-over bilateral series, and relieve some of the remaining pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum after he was stood down as Test coach this time last week.

For India, this match could mark the end of an era. Reports emerged during the second ODI that this may be Rohit Sharma's final international appearance. Inspiring their first win at the Home of Cricket since 2004 to secure the series would be a fantastic way to bow out.

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Gus Atkinson, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Adil Rashid