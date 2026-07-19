Bumrah misses Lord's decider with injury; England bring in Tongue and bat
KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav come in for India; England leave out Saqib Mahmood in favour of Josh Tongue
Toss England chose to bat vs India
Home skipper Harry Brook, who won the toss, was matter-of-fact in his assessment that this was "a good surface" on which England could score big and put India under pressure. It was only last month that Lord's was reprimanded by the ICC for an "unsatisfactory" surface for the first New Zealand Test.
Both teams have made changes ahead of this winner-takes-all encounter. England made just the one with Saqib Mahmood sitting out after playing the second ODI. Josh Tongue who made his debut in the format in the first match at Edgbaston, replaced him.
India, however, have gone with three alterations. Two have been enforced, with captain Shubman Gill revealing that Jasprit Bumrah was out after damaging his left knee, which swelled up after an impact injury sustained in the field at Cardiff. Washington Sundar is unavailable, also through injury, after damaging his hamstring in that second ODI. Shivam Dube also missed out on tactical grounds.
KL Rahul returns after missing the last match through illness, with Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav making up the XI. It gave India a very seam-heavy feel, with Axar Patel the only spinner.
"We were looking to play four seamers at this ground," Gill said, adding that he would have batted first. "We saw spinners don't offer as much through the middle overs as the seamers."
Victory for England would confirm only their eighth win out of 22 against India in 50-over bilateral series, and relieve some of the remaining pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum after he was stood down as Test coach this time last week.
For India, this match could mark the end of an era. Reports emerged during the second ODI that this may be Rohit Sharma's final international appearance. Inspiring their first win at the Home of Cricket since 2004 to secure the series would be a fantastic way to bow out.
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Gus Atkinson, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Adil Rashid
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Ishan Kishan (wk), 6 KL Rahul, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Gurnoor Brar, 9 Prince Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at Cricinfo