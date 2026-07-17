Joe Root happy to sacrifice ton for victory

Joe Root revealed he told Gus Atkinson to win the game and not worry about leaving him on 99 not out at the end of England's victory over India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens.

Chasing a target of 234, Root, who arrived a ball into England 's innings after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett first ball, marshalled the hosts throughout a series-levelling win by four wickets.

Having made his 67th fifty-plus score in ODIs, Root looked certain to convert that to a 21st century. With 12 needed from the last eight overs, Root was on 97. After Root took a single off the start of the 43rd over - Bumrah's last - Atkinson then faced all but one ball of the next, taking a single off the final delivery.

That left Root at the nonstriker's end to start the 45th. India brought the field in tight in the ring and, after Prasidh Krishna started with a wide (a bouncer that was a touch too short), Root came down to have a word with Atkinson. With three needed to win, the No.8 batter pulled the next ball behind square, finishing unbeaten on 23 and taking England over the line with 35 balls to spare.

Root's celebrations were raw, almost hammed up to underline the importance of winning the match ahead of a personal milestone.

"I wouldn't have taken that single in the second-last over," India captain Shubman Gill told BBC Test Match Special when asked how he would have felt in Root's position. The man himself, however, was nonplussed on missing out on three figures.

"I told him to just get it done," said Root. "If they want to set fields like that and give us a chance to win the game, then let's take it. It's all about winning and there's no better feeling in cricket than being there at the end you chase something down."

Root subsequently became the first Englishman to finish 99 not out in ODIs, and sixth across formats at international level. He is the 17th man to achieve that feat - for better or worse - in all men's ODIs.

"I don't even know if I have been 99 not out [before]," mused Root.

As it happens, his only other 99 in professional cricket came at this very ground during a first-class match in 2021

The key, as well as the win, is setting up what should be a high-pressure series decider at Lord's on Sunday. And showing a team that tries to push the envelope that winning ugly still has its charm.

"It would've felt a lot worse if we'd lost," Root added. "That's why you play to win. And for us to have that carrot ahead of us winning at Lord's and the chance to beat the number one team in the world is really exciting.