England bowl; Kishan in for unwell Rahul

Toss England chose to bowl vs India

Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI at Cardiff, with England looking for a way back into the three-match series after being comfortably beaten at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Brook confirmed two changes, with England responding to Cardiff's short, straight boundaries by reinforcing their seam attack. Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson come in for Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson, the spinning allrounder who helped rescue England with his maiden ODI fifty in the first game.

"Good spread of grass, hopefully we can get a bit of seam movement and swing up front," Brook said of the pitch. On how his side could improve, he added: "Just execute better, thought we put up a really good fight."

India would also have bowled, according to their captain, Shubman Gill , who had recovered from the cramp that saw him retire hurt on 80 in Birmingham. "Doing well and very happy," he said of his condition, "we had a near-perfect game last time."

India were forced to make one change to a winning combination, with KL Rahul unwell and Ishan Kishan taking the wicketkeeping gloves.

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Adil Rashid