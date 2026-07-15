Ashwin wants to see Kuldeep given 'better treatment'

"I have an issue with the kind of treatment that Kuldeep Yadav has been given," Ashwin said. "We're having two fingerspinners in conditions that might not have suited spin necessarily. Come South Africa, you will need Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washy [Sundar]. Both of them [Axar and Washington] got fifties and saw us home. But I think there is place only for one of the two players in the future. I would love to see Kuldeep handed better treatment because he is a matchwinner.