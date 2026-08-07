Gay injury could leave England hunting for new Test opener

Gay broke into England's XI this summer, replacing opener Zak Crawley for the New Zealand series, but was forced to retire hurt during a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex at Chester-le-Street. The left-hander initially felt discomfort in his right shoulder in the sixth over before hurting it further at the start of the seventh when striking a crisp straight drive off Toby Roland-Jones.

A member of Durham's medical team immediately came out to check on Gay before escorting him off the field on 9 from 17 balls. A Durham spokesperson confirmed Gay will take no further part in the match and will undergo a scan over the weekend to establish the extent of the damage.

Gay registered two half-centuries in the 2-1 defeat to New Zealand, and was part of a new-look 16-man squad to face Pakistan, starting at Headingley on August 19. With Jacob Bethell rule out of the series with a right knee injury, and Ben Stokes' international retirement, Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence were picked to bat at Nos. 3 and 6 respectively.

Now, England could be on the hunt for opening cover if Gay's injury is found to be serious. New Test head coach Stephen Fleming, though only taking full charge of the side at the end of the summer, was involved in the selection process, along with returning captain Joe Root. The pair, along with men's selector Marcus North and managing director Rob Key, may be forced to reconnect to identify further candidates.

There are no clear options in the current squad to open alongside Ben Duckett. Ollie Pope is the only spare batter in the squad , while Lawrence's previous stint in 2024 ended with three Tests as an opener against Sri Lanka when Crawley was ruled out with a broken finger. The Surrey allrounder averaged just 20 from his six innings before he was axed altogether prior to this week's recall.

Possible options include Gay's Durham team-mate Ben McKinney and Glamorgan's Asa Tribe , both of whom were vying with Gay for the opening spot at the start of the season.