Em Arlott to leave Warwickshire after signing three-year deal with Yorkshire

England seamer Em Arlott will leave Warwickshire at the end of the 2026 season after signing a three-year deal with Yorkshire , citing her desire for a new challenge.

Arlott won 10 international caps last year, most recently at October's 50-over World Cup. Yorkshire's general manager Gavin Hamilton said that Arlott's signing reflected the "strength of the project" the club are building, having made the step up to Tier One of the women's county structure this season.

"We're really pleased to have secured the signing of Em," Hamilton said. "She will add some incredible experience into the dressing room, especially having played international cricket. We're all delighted to be welcoming her to Yorkshire and I'm certainly looking forward to seeing her pull the White Rose on for the first time in 2027."

Arlott said: "I'm delighted to be joining Yorkshire at what is a pivotal point in the development of their team. I'm in no doubt that women's cricket has grown rapidly across the region and I'm excited to experience the energy behind this.

"When I spoke to Rich [Pyrah, Yorkshire's coach] and Gavin Hamilton, I could feel the vision of where they are taking this team and to get the opportunity to play with cricketers like Lauren Winfield-Hill and Jess Jonassen is a huge pull. These are legends of the game, and I feel ready to help get Yorkshire to the very top."

Ali Maiden, Warwickshire's head coach, said the club were "disappointed" to lose Arlott but that she will leave "with our blessing".