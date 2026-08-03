Duleep Trophy: Wadhawan to lead J&K dominated North Zone squad

The North Zone squad is dominated by reigning Ranji Trophy champions, J&K, with six of their players making it to the 15-member squad. Besides captain Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, middle-order batter Abdul Samad, left-arm spin allrounder Abid Mushtaq, and the fast-bowling pair of Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir Singh are also there.

Delhi has the second-highest representation in the squad with four players. The list includes batters Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan, who finished as the second and third-highest run-scorers, respectively, in the last Ranji season. Middle-order batter Doseja recorded 949 runs in 12 innings from seven matches at 105.44, which included four centuries and five half-centuries. Sangwan, meanwhile, scored 828 runs in seven matches at 69.00, with three centuries and three half-centuries. Yash Dhull and Badoni have secured their places for the second consecutive time.