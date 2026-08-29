Gurnoor Brar added to North Zone squad for Duleep semi-finals
Auqib Nabi, meanwhile, is exploring a county stint subject to his visa paperwork coming through
Juyal's three-format juggle: 'It's a challenge, but also an opportunity'
Tight, economical and a bag of wickets: Mushtaq does it like his idol Jadeja
Kishan: Switching formats is what is fun about the game
'Body is sore' - Arshdeep revels in rare red-ball opportunity
Inspired by Umesh, guided by Dhoni and Kohli - Yash Thakur's unlikely rise
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at Cricinfo