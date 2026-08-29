Gurnoor Brar added to North Zone squad for Duleep semi-finals

Gurnoor has linked up with the squad straight after India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended in a 1-0 series win on Thursday.

Gurnoor is expected to slot straight into the playing XI, with the national selectors keen to give him as many red-ball opportunities as possible before India's next Test assignment - a two-match series in New Zealand in November.

While Gurnoor is yet to make his Test debut, he has been part of India's last two Test squads, and among the BCCI's targeted pool of players for over a year. In July, he went on India A's shadow tour of Sri Lanka, and returned a match haul of 10 for 145 in the second unofficial Test . Overall, he has picked up 62 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an average of 25.24.

The 23-year-old Gurnoor made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June and also featured in all three ODIs on India's recent tour of England. He has taken 11 wickets in six ODI appearances so far, at 32.81.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is exploring a short stint in the English county circuit, subject to his visa paperwork coming through. Cricinfo understands the selectors are keen for Nabi to gain some match time in seamer-friendly conditions rather thab play in the Duleep Trophy for the moment.

Nabi, who took 60 wickets at 12.56 in a historic Ranji Trophy season for Jammu & Kashmir in 2025-26, did not get a game on the Test tour of Sri Lanka. However, he is understood to be in contention for the New Zealand tour, particularly because of his ability to swing the new ball.

If a county stint does not materialise, Nabi will likely be in action next in the first of India A's two games against Australia in Puducherry from September 22, before joining the J&K squad for their Irani Cup clash against Rest of India, scheduled from October 1 to 5 in Srinagar.