Draft of SLC constitution handed over to sports minister

Sri Lanka Cricket's new constitution has been drafted and handed over to the country's sports minister, however there is still a ways to go before it is passed as law, SLC's transformation committee briefed on Tuesday.

Since taking over SLC three months ago, the transformation committee has largely been concerned with improving the overall governance structure, however former Sri Lanka batter Sidath Wettimuny who heads up the cricketing arm of the body stated that work has been done to improve the long-term health of Sri Lankan cricket on the field. Namely, uplifting the standards of coaching, umpiring and pitch curation at all levels, while the deployment of iHawk, an automated pitch data and analytics tracking technology that works via a chest-mounted camera on umpires, is also being eyed up - it has been in use in county cricket in England since 2023.

Wettimuny also revealed that there was considerable involvement from both Roshan Mahanama and Kumar Sangakkara in terms of improving matters on a cricketing front for both the men's and women's teams.

"We are doing a lot vis-a-vis women's cricket because women's cricket, as you can see, is growing very fast. But there are many aspects of that game which we are also finding our way, like the disciplinary side, the management side, the protection side.

"Roshan does a lot of work trying to find out from other countries what they do for player protection and nurturing them as being good players. So we are lucky we have Roshan and Kumar."

Wettimuny added that discussions were underway to employ high-performance coach and coach developer Ashley Ross as part of plans to improve coaching across the country.

"We are working on a two-year programme and I'm hoping that that will materialise soon because that's one of the key areas as far as I'm concerned where we are really falling short. No fault of anybody, don't get me wrong, [but] because of the cricket boom that took place, we were not in a position to keep pace with our coaching skills.

"By coaching skills, I'm not just meaning a certification. It's that overall knowledge where you know how to discuss with a student why he is doing something, why he shouldn't do something, etc. So we are very keen and very excited if Ashley Ross comes in."

The move follows sports physiotherapist Alex Kountouris' recent week-long visit, where he ran the rule over Sri Lankan Cricket's strength, conditioning and training practices. Kountouris, revealed Wettimuny, is expected to continue periodically working with SLC.

On the umpiring front, SLC will be recruiting two umpiring coaches to "help our first-class coaches right down to school coaches" as well as an umpire manager. A similar setup will be put in place for groundstaff, where a curator manager is set to overlook all of Sri Lanka's international cricketing venues.

SLC Transformation Committee Chairman Eran Wickramaratne at a press conference • AFP/Getty Images

"They will [also] go into club grounds, school grounds, and we will support even the schools if they need help."

A move to change the Under-23 domestic tournament to an Under-21 tournament was also proposed, with a view to helping better the transition of players from age-group cricket to being national-team ready.

"If we bring [in an] Under-21 tournament, players can actually play through and then we'll find we can nurture those players from 18 to 21, keeping an eye on them from SLC. So that's something which is in discussion."

This update was part of an hour-long media briefing led by Wettimuny and transformation committee chairman Eran Wickramaratne. They intend to conduct more such conferences to keep the public abreast of the reform process underway.

As things stand the draft constitution must still be reviewed by Sri Lanka's attorney general and the legal draftsman's department before translations. It will then be submitted to cabinet for their approval, gazetted and finally tabled in parliament for a first reading, following which two weeks will be given for any challenges before court.

If there are any challenges, court will deliver its verdict "generally between 48 to 72 hours". Following that a date will be set for the second and third readings in parliament, and if approved only then will it become law.

The ICC has thus far has maintained its stance that the implementation of a new SLC constitution and election of a permanent governing body should be done posthaste, but there is a belief among members of the transformation committee that they will be given the time needed to complete their task.

While the update itself was lukewarm, there were some insights provided into how the new constitution proposes to improve the SLC structure, key among which was the introduction of a 14-member board consisting of seven appointed members and seven elected by SLC's membership body.

Previously, Cricinfo reported that the constitution would likely draw on best practices from successful examples of governance in other countries. The appointment of a technocratic committee to the board is one example of this assurance being followed through.

As per the draft constitution, representatives from five nominated bodies, including the bar association of Sri Lanka and institute of chartered accountants, alongside a ministry representative, will appoint seven members to the board. Among those seven, there must be "a chartered accountant, an IT specialist, a marketing expert, a lawyer and an ex-cricketer who has been retired at least three years". These appointed directors, while being afforded the possibility to serve a maximum of two four-year terms, will also rotate on an annual basis so as to ensure a semblance of continuity.

The remaining seven positions in the board will be elected by the SLC membership body, which itself has been truncated. SLC had in 2024 voted to reduce the voting body from 147 to 60 . Under the new constitution it is proposed that it be reduced further, down to 39.

"But the chairman will always be from the appointed committee members, not from the elected office. So he'll be totally independent," Wettimuny said.