Lehmann cool on England job, suggests ECB has identified McCullum successor

Lehmann resigned as Australia 's head coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and has not coached in international cricket since. He joined Northants as head coach last year and signed an extension until 2029 earlier this season, a role that he combines with broadcast work for ABC Radio in Australia during the English winter.

The ECB's search for a new head coach in the wake of McCullum's recent sacking from the Test job was knocked back on Friday when Andy Flower, the early favourite for the role, ruled himself out of contention . Lehmann is not believed to be on the shortlist of potential candidates, though his name has featured in some speculation.

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"I'm not sure my wife wants me to spend 300 days [a year] away again," Lehmann said, when asked if he would have any interest in the role. "I haven't spoken to them, so there's no point worrying about it. For me, if they've got rid of Brendon McCullum, they've already made the decision and got someone behind the scenes, because that's how it works."

Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer and Richard Dawson have emerged as leading contenders for the vacancy since Flower confirmed his decision to continue coaching on the franchise circuit. Fleming stepped down as Chennai Super Kings coach last week and has since said that he would "100% give it some consideration" if approached for the role.

Northants lifted the Blast trophy on Saturday night after tight defences against Somerset and Hampshire, and Lehmann said that David Willey deserved huge credit for his leadership after captaining the county to the title at the age of 36.

"He's been world-class for us," Lehmann said. "He's led the team really well. I can't speak highly enough of Dave and what he's brought to the table as a leader.

"His attention to detail is second to none. The amount of phone calls I have from him - I ring him, or he rings me - is really quite weird half the time. For me, it's quite refreshing that you have a captain that's so driven to get his players better, and happy to make mistakes.

"He's one of the blokes I'd first pick in any side. I just love the way he goes about it. He's trying to get better; he's not standing still as a 36-year-old… That takes some balls to get better. That's something I'm really proud of him [for]."