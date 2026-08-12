Sussex allrounder Danny Lamb retires at 30 on medical advice

Danny Lamb , the Sussex and former Lancashire allrounder, has been forced to retire from professional cricket aged 30 on medical advice.

Lamb suffered a disc herniation in his neck which resulted in a spinal cord injury while playing earlier this season. Sussex said in a club statement that he had undergone "urgent neck discectomy and fusion surgery" in July but he has now announced his retirement, which he described as an "incredibly difficult" decision but the right one for his long-term health.

Lamb was in the final season of a three-year contract at Sussex, having joined from his boyhood club Lancashire. A tenacious allrounder, he played over 150 professional games across ten seasons. He was twice part of sides that won Division Two of the County Championship and also played in two T20 Blast Finals Days.

"It is incredibly difficult to have my career end through injury but, after taking medical advice, I know it is the right decision for my long-term health," Lamb said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to spend over a decade in the professional game. I am extremely grateful to have represented both Lancashire and Sussex.

"I was never the most naturally gifted player, but I always tried to give everything for the team and do whatever was required to help us win. I have been fortunate to experience some incredible moments that will stay with me forever… as well as the more personal highlights of sharing dressing rooms with outstanding teammates and building lifelong friendships."

"It is incredibly difficult to have my career end through injury" • Getty Images

Lamb's initial claim to fame came as the first concussion replacement in English first-class cricket, when he replaced Joe Mennie in a Lancashire match at New Road in 2018. He is also the older brother of England women's batter Emma, who has played 32 internationals across formats.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach and director of cricket, said: "It is always a sad day when any professional athlete has to retire from the sport they love. It's even harder when it is because of injury.

"[Danny], sadly, is not able to continue his career and I would like to thank him for his high level of commitment and skill that he has dedicated to his time at Hove. Danny played a leading role in our promotion to Division One in the County Championship and us getting to Finals Day in the Blast.