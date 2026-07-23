CA boss Greenberg 'open' to England-Australia Test in India

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg is "open" to the prospect of hosting an Australia-England Test in India to provide more "content" in lucrative markets.

England and Australia have contested the Ashes since 1882, and currently share hosting duties every four years. The most recent series came in the 2025-26 winter, which Australia won 4-1, with the next edition coming in the 2027 English summer.

Both teams are also set to contest a one-off pink ball Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March of next year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their first meeting where the Ashes won't be at stake. When asked if an England and Australia exhibition Test could be taken to India - similar to CA's decision to host a Big Bash League (BBL) between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers in Chennai this December - Greenberg stated it should be considered.

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"We'd have to be open to consider all options," Greenberg told the BBC's Stumped podcast.

"Our relationship with the ECB but also the BCCI is very strong. And clearly, there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. That's not something we are currently planning, but it would be certainly open for consideration."

The strength of India's market was summed up in an ECB report earlier this year, that projected English cricket to register a profit due to a recently completed white-ball tour of England by India. By contrast, they expect losses in 2027 despite hosting the men's and women's Ashes. "Attention should be drawn to the fact that the ECB's revenues are inherently cyclical, reflecting the scheduling of high-value broadcast series by opposition," the report said.

Any potential relocation of a Test will require sign off from both CA and the ECB, along with cooperation from the BCCI. But with the continued rise of franchise cricket, and the ever-growing presence of the Indian Premier League - both with its flagship competition and its expanding network into other countries, including The Hundred - Greenberg believes such a move will further establish Test cricket's space in the modern ecosystem. He also acknowledged the difficulty of finding space in an already packed schedule.

"I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it.