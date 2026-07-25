CPL: Tariq returns to TKR; Phillips signs with Amazon Warriors

Cricinfo understands that Phillips is on track to return to action in the CPL after a side injury had ruled him out of New Zealand's ODI series in the Caribbean and the Global Super League in Guyana, which precedes the CPL.

Phillips had sustained the injury during the second Test against England at The Oval , where he scored his maiden Test century. He will return to the CPL after six years and will also have a job to do with the ball, especially on the spin-friendly surfaces in Guyana. Amazon Warriors will have another 40-plus player in their ranks: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi , who will further bolster their spin stocks.

Tariq is currently in action for Birmingham Phoenix, and with the CPL set to overlap with the Hundred, it remains to be seen if the spinner is available for all of TKR's games.

TKR also brought in Amshi de Silva , who was the breakout star of MLC 2026. The Sri Lanka-born USA bowling allrounder impressed with his slingy yorkers at speeds north of 140kph for Texas Super Kings and caught the attention of Dwayne Bravo, the TKR head coach who was also in charge of LAKR in MLC. South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke is another new face in the TKR side for CPL 2026.

Glenn Phillips is poised to return to the CPL • Peter Della Penna

Sri Lanka wristspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Waqar Salamkhiel and Australia allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary were among Patriots' overseas players. They will work with local legspinner Navin Bidaisee, who recently trained in Chennai at former India bowling coach B Arun's academy in the lead-up to CPL 2026.

Quinton de Kock and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be back with the Barbados Tridents franchise for CPL 2026.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons beefed up their spin attack by signing the Pakistan pair of Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim . While Shadab has represented TKR and Amazon Warriors in the past, left-arm wristspinner Moqim is a bit of an unknown in the Caribbean. Both players will be available to Falcons for only seven CPL matches. Shadab has also signed with Edinburgh Castle Rockers for the inaugural season of the ETPL, which will clash with the CPL.

Moeen Ali and Kusal Perera, though, will be available to Falcons for the entire CPL season.

CPL 2026 will be played in a record-equalling eight nations this year, with fixtures in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. The seven-team CPL will run from August 7 until September 20 this year and will overlap with the Hundred, the ETPL and the knockouts of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Shadab Khan has made himself available for only seven CPL games in the upcoming season • PCB

CPL 2026 squads

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen (Right-to-Match Option), Jayden Seales (RMO), Amir Jangoo (RMO), Shamar Springer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anderson Phillip, Karima Gore (Breakout player), Anderson Mahase (Breakout player), Joshua James (Breakout player, retained), Moeen Ali, Kusal Perera, Milind Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Shadab Khan, Sufyan Moqim

Barbados Tridents

Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King (RMO), Zachary Carter, Kadeem Alleyne (RMO), Ramon Simmonds (retained), Shadrack Descarte, Zishan Motara, Jakeem Pollard (Breakout player), Johann Layne (Breakout player), Kofi James (Breakout player, RMO), Quinton de Kock, Chris Green, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Linde, Daniel Sams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer (RMO), Romario Shepherd (RMO), Shai Hope (RMO), Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph (RMO), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Veerasammy Permaul, Matthew Nandu, Jonathan van Lange, Mavendra Dindyal (Breakout player), Isai Thorne (Breakout player), Quentin Samspson (Breakout player), Imran Tahir, Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Phillips, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwaine Pretorius

Jamaica Kingsmen

Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Jediah Blades, Shaqkere Parris, Odean Smith, Vitel Lawes (RMO), Romaine Morris, Kirk McKenzie (Breakout player), Kelvin Pitman (Breakout player), Jeavor Royal (Breakout player), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Shayan Jahangir, Tayyab Arif

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (RMO), Andre Fletcher (RMO), Kevin Wickham, Obed McCoy, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze (RMO), Micah McKenzie (Breakout player), Navin Bidaisee (Breakout player, retained), Mikyle Louis (Breakout player, RMO), Naseem Shah, Dasun Shanaka, Waqar Salamkheil, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nikhil Chaudhary

St Lucia Kings

Roston Chase (RMO), Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde (RMO), Kamil Pooran, Darron Nedd, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Bishop, Damion Joachim, Keon Gaston (RMO), Amari Goodridge (Breakout player), Johann Jeremiah (Breakout player), Ackeem Auguste (Breakout player, retained), Tim Seifert, Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Trinbago Knight Riders