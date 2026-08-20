St Lucia Kings lose Noor Ahmad for CPL after ACB revokes his NOC

"Noor will no longer be available to represent the Saint Lucia Kings for the remainder of the tournament," St Lucia Kings said in a statement. "The franchise is disappointed that Noor will be unable to join the team and wishes him all the best.

"In the meantime, the St Lucia Kings look forward to welcoming Tim Seifert, who is currently on his way to Saint Lucia to join the squad."

It is understood that Noor didn't travel to the West Indies at all.

Noor had signed with Kings (then St Lucia Zouks) in 2020 but didn't get a chance to turn out for them because of visa issues, and returned to the team for CPL 2024, playing 12 games and emerging as the most successful bowler in the competition with 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.19 as Kings won the tournament

Tim Seifert was Manchester Super Giants' star batter in the men's Hundred this year • Joe Prior/Getty Images

Seifert, meanwhile, links up with the team after starring in Manchester Super Giants' win in the men's Hundred in England.

He was the second-highest run-getter of the season overall with 394 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 168.37 and was the Player of the Match in the final for his 38-ball 72, which took his team past Trent Rockets.

He has represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the past (2020 to 2022) and was in the Kings ranks for the last two seasons too. In 2025, he was their best batter, scoring 396 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 169.23. Though Kings couldn't make the final, Seifert played one of the best innings of the tournament when he smashed 125 not out in 53 balls against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in a league-stage match.