St Lucia Kings lose Noor Ahmad for CPL after ACB revokes his NOC
Tim Seifert will join St Lucia Kings for the remainder of CPL 2026 having just playing a key role in Manchester Super Giants' run to the men's Hundred title
Noor Ahmad, the Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner, will miss the CPL 2026 season, where he was a part of the St Lucia Kings squad, after the Afghanistan Cricket Board revoked his no-objection certificate (NOC), the franchise said in a statement. Tim Seifert, the New Zealand opening batter and wicketkeeper, has been picked as Noor's replacement.
"Noor will no longer be available to represent the Saint Lucia Kings for the remainder of the tournament," St Lucia Kings said in a statement. "The franchise is disappointed that Noor will be unable to join the team and wishes him all the best.
"In the meantime, the St Lucia Kings look forward to welcoming Tim Seifert, who is currently on his way to Saint Lucia to join the squad."
It is understood that Noor didn't travel to the West Indies at all.
Noor had signed with Kings (then St Lucia Zouks) in 2020 but didn't get a chance to turn out for them because of visa issues, and returned to the team for CPL 2024, playing 12 games and emerging as the most successful bowler in the competition with 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.19 as Kings won the tournament.
Seifert, meanwhile, links up with the team after starring in Manchester Super Giants' win in the men's Hundred in England.
He was the second-highest run-getter of the season overall with 394 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 168.37 and was the Player of the Match in the final for his 38-ball 72, which took his team past Trent Rockets.
He has represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the past (2020 to 2022) and was in the Kings ranks for the last two seasons too. In 2025, he was their best batter, scoring 396 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 169.23. Though Kings couldn't make the final, Seifert played one of the best innings of the tournament when he smashed 125 not out in 53 balls against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in a league-stage match.
Kings have won two of their five matches in CPL 2026 so far and are currently placed fourth.