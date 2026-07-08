R Sai Kishore signs six-match deal with Gloucestershire

R Sai Kishore , the Indian left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu, has signed a six-match deal with Gloucestershire for the remainder of the County Championship season. It will be his second spell in county cricket after he took 11 wickets in two appearances for Surrey last July.

Gloucestershire have struggled badly in the Championship this season, winning once in their first eight matches, and are effectively out of the race for promotion already. But their director of cricket Jon Lewis said that they are "fully committed" to playing better cricket in the Championship run-in, as signposted by their new overseas signing.

"We're really excited to bring Sai Kishore into the squad," Lewis, the former England women's coach, said. "He's a proven, experienced cricketer who will add a huge amount to our group.

"The club is fully committed to playing better cricket over the final six County Championship matches, and it'll be really interesting to see the impact an overseas spinner can have at this stage of the season.

"The conditions at this time of year are often very conducive to spin bowling, so we're hopeful Sai can make a significant contribution and have a really positive impact on the team."

Sai Kishore said: "I am deeply grateful to Jon and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting.

"I've always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part."