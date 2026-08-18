Mahipal Lomror signs six-match deal with Surrey

India batter Mahipal Lomror has signed a six-match deal with Surrey for the remainder of the County Championship season.

The 26-year-old left-hand batter has played 63 first-class matches, averaging 42.62, and will join Surrey ahead of Thursday's home fixture against Nottingamshire.

Surrey have brought Lomror in with both Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence unavailable for the upcoming Championship fixtures. Jacks is sidelined after managing an ankle injury for much of the English summer, while Lawrence has been recalled to England's Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, beginning August 19.

"With the busy schedule of international, franchise and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Mahipal Lomror to our available squad of players," Surrey's director of men's cricket Alec Stewart said.

"With the loss of Lawrence and Jacks' ability to bowl spin, it was important to add a batter who can bowl some overs of spin when required for the final stage of the season. We look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room ahead of this week's match with Nottinghamshire."

Lomror said the move was an opportunity to test himself in a new environment. "I'm happy to join Surrey for the remainder of the season. Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group," he said.

Lomror's first-class career-best came in November 2024, when he made an unbeaten 300 for Rajasthan, against Uttarakhand. With his left-arm orthodox spin, he has taken 62 first-class wickets.