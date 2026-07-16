Stats - Centuries and sixes galore as Freedom ace the highest T20 chase
All the stats from the record-breaking MLC 2026 match between MI New York and Washington Freedom
267 - Target that Washington Freedom chased down against MI New York (MINY) in the Eliminator 1 in Oakland. It is now the highest successful target chased in T20 history, surpassing Punjab Kings' (PBKS) 265 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL earlier this year.
270 for 4 - Freedom's total against MINY on Wednesday, the highest by any team in MLC history. They bettered the 269 for 5 by San Francisco Unicorns against Freedom in 2025, also in Oakland. Freedom's total is also the highest by any team in men's T20 cricket in a playoff or knockout match.
51 - Total sixes hit by MINY and Freedom on Wednesday, the most in any T20 match. The previous highest was 42 sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS in IPL 2024, and Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024.
3 - Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous, and Steven Smith all hit hundreds making it the first-ever T20 match with three centurions. Gous and Smith scored hundreds in the chase, making it only the second instance of two centurions in a T20 chase, while Pooran and Smith became only the fourth pair of captains to score hundreds in a men's T20 match.
536 - Total runs scored in Eliminator 1, the second-highest match aggregate in T20 history. The highest is 549 runs, set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.
241 - The third-wicket partnership between Smith and Gous is the joint-second-highest for any wicket in men's T20 cricket and the highest for the second or lower wicket. Their stand is now the highest in a T20 chase, while they also became the first pair to share a double-century partnership in the MLC.
31 - Balls Pooran took to score his hundred, the fastest in MLC history, bettering the 34-ball ton by Finn Allen against Freedom in 2025. Pooran's 31-ball hundred is also the joint-sixth fastest in T20 cricket and the second-fastest in franchise cricket, behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in IPL 2013. It is also the fastest by any batter in a playoff or knockout match. The record was previously held by Allen, who scored a 33-ball hundred in the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa earlier this year.
14 - Balls that Pooran needed to complete his fifty, also the fastest in MLC history, breaking the record set by Rovman Powell, off 15 balls, only hours earlier in the Qualifier against Unicorns. Kieron Pollard scored a 17-ball fifty, the fourth-fastest in league history. In the chase, Smith got a 19-ball fifty, making it only the second instance of three fifties coming in fewer than 20 balls in a T20 match. Nepal had three batters with sub-20-ball fifties against Mongolia in 2023.
1 - Gous became the first local batter to score a hundred in the MLC. As many as 19 of the 20 hundreds in the MLC have been scored by overseas players (including two before the league gained T20 status). Faf du Plessis has the most, with four, while Pooran is next with three.
29 - Sixes that MINY hit across 20 overs in their innings, the joint-second-most by any team in a T20 innings. The highest is 37 by Baroda against Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in 2024. The 29 sixes are the most in an MLC game, going past the 28 by Unicorns against Freedom in 2025.
1001 - Sixes that Pollard has struck in his T20 career, only the second batter to cross the four-figure mark after Gayle, who has 1056
5 - All five batters who scored 50-plus runs in the MINY-Freedom game struck at 200 or more. It is only the second such instance in all T20 cricket, after the KKR-PBKS game in IPL 2024. All five batters hit at least six sixes on Wednesday, the first-ever instance of five batters hitting five or more sixes in a T20 match.
4 for 29 - Rachin Ravindra's bowling figures made him the second most valuable player of the match as per Cricinfo's Smart Stats, with a bowling impact of 136.73. This was the third time he took a four-wicket haul in the MLC, the second-most behind Trent Boult (4). Ravindra's economy of 7.25 was less than half of the economy rate of all other bowlers combined (14.6). MINY's total of 266 is also the joint-highest to feature a four-wicket haul, as Kuldeep Yadav took 4 for 55 when SRH made 266 for 7 in IPL 2024.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at Cricinfo