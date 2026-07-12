Brendon McCullum successor could job-share with IPL

The ECB will consider allowing Brendon McCullum 's successor to work in the IPL as well as being England 's Test head coach. The move could open the door for Andy Flower to return to the role, enabling him to retain his role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Flower oversaw a hugely successful period for England's Test team in 2009-14, taking them to No. 1 in the ICC's rankings and winning away series in both Australia and India. He has since become the outstanding coach on the franchise circuit: he has won back-to-back IPL titles with RCB, and is due to coach London Spirit in the Hundred later this month.

The ECB resolved this week that McCullum should be sacked and informed him of the decision on Saturday morning, before England's fifth T20I against India in Southampton. Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said on Sunday after announcing the decision that a "targeted selection process" for his successor would begin immediately.

Gould said that he already had a shortlist of between six and ten names - "there's always a shortlist in place for all key jobs at the ECB, including my own" - though refused to confirm or deny the identity of any individuals on it. However, he made clear that a desire to continue working in the IPL would not necessarily rule any potential candidates out.

"We need to be progressive in these issues," Gould said. "We've got players trying to balance between county, franchise, international cricket. It's a really busy calendar. We may well have to do the same with our coaching staff and supporting staff; we already do, to an extent. But I think that is something that we will have to have a look at.

"One of the difficulties is the IPL dates are not a fixed thing, and there maybe will be some compromises that need to be made along the way. But the important thing is that we've got the best individuals that offer the best fit and we get them into those positions. It is something that we would certainly consider."

McCullum stepped down from his role at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he took on the Test job, but England staff have previously held concurrent roles with T20 franchises. Tim Southee left the Ashes tour after one match to play in the ILT20, while several backroom staff - analysts, physios, and team manager Wayne Bentley - have worked in the IPL alongside England duties.

Could the ECB convince RCB coach Andy Flower to take the England Test job alongside his commitments? • BCCI

However, the IPL's dates occasionally clash with England's Test commitments. This year, Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer both missed a training camp before the first New Zealand Test (Archer missed the Test itself, too) while in India; next year, England are due to play a one-off Test - most likely against Bangladesh - in late May which could overlap with the playoffs.

The recruitment process for McCullum's successor will be led by Rob Key , whom Gould backed to continue as England's managing director on a "long-term" basis". The ECB hope to make an appointment ahead of their next Test series against Pakistan, which starts on August 19, but will consider an interim coach if necessary.

The ECB are unlikely to appoint a successor to Ben Stokes as Test captain until a new head coach is in place, though Gould hinted that there is "an obvious direction of travel" and suggested that captaining England across all three formats would be "too much for an individual".

His comments appear to rule out the prospect of Harry Brook , England's white-ball captain, leading across formats and leave open the possibility that Joe Root could return as Test captain in a caretaker role on a short-term basis. "Once we've got the Test coach position resolved, that's when that decision will be made," Gould said.

Gould also declined an invitation to rule Andrew Flintoff out of contention for the vacancy. Flintoff is the England Lions head coach but a promotion to the main job would raise eyebrows given that he has a long-standing association with ECB chair Richard Thompson through the M&C Saatchi Merlin talent agency. "We wouldn't take any option off the table," Gould said.

Brendon McCullum left a job with Kolkata Knight Riders when he was appointed England Test coach • Robert Cianflone/ICC/Getty Images

Gould has made a significant U-turn by sacking McCullum only three Tests after insisting that the ECB would not take "easy" option of a post-Ashes clear-out, but said that he had no choice but to respond after a 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand.