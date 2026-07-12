Brendon McCullum removed from post as England Men's Test coach

The ECB has sacked Brendon McCullum as England 's Test head coach but he will remain in charge of their white-ball teams. The decision leaves England's Test team without a captain or a coach and comes barely three months after McCullum was publicly backed to continue despite overseeing a 4-1 defeat to Australia in last winter's Ashes series.

McCullum described himself as "gutted" to lose a job that he had "absolutely loved". He said in a statement: "Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward… I wish the Test team nothing but success."

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, insisted in March that McCullum could "evolve" and learn from the mistakes made in Australia, saying that sacking him would have been the "easy" option. But only three Test matches later, in the wake of a 2-1 home defeat to New Zealand, the ECB has done exactly that, with Gould saying "the time is right" with next summer's Ashes less than 12 months away.

"Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role," Gould said. "We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in the Ashes next summer."

McCullum took charge of England's Test team in 2022 and, along with captain Ben Stokes, inspired a run of 10 wins in his 11 matches in charge, as England played with uncharacteristic and unprecedented attacking flair. But results have tailed off badly since, and he leaves the job without a series win over either Australia or India.

Overall, McCullum's record as Test coach stands at 27 wins, two draws, and 20 defeats, with seven of those losses coming in England's last nine Test matches. His tenure both started and finished with home series against his native New Zealand: a 3-0 win in 2022, and defeat last month that culminated in Stokes' sudden retirement.

McCullum said after England's heavy defeat at Trent Bridge, where New Zealand clinched their series win, that his commitment to English cricket "has never wavered" and that he was "pretty sure the plan is that we just keep cracking on" when asked about his future as Test head coach.

But after a week of discussions with the ECB, he was informed on Saturday morning - before England's fifth T20I against India in Southampton - that he would be removed from the Test job.

England's Test team will move on without Ben Stokes and McCullum • PA Photos/Getty Images

Rob Key, England's managing director, decided two years ago to extend McCullum's brief to include white-ball cricket when his contract was renewed until the end of 2027. McCullum now departs the Test job with over a year left to run on that deal, though will remain in charge of the white-ball teams until the end of next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa.

The ECB said that the process to recruit a replacement for McCullum would begin immediately, and the decision means a return to the split coaching model that England used from 2022-24 when Matthew Mott was in charge of their white-ball teams. Potential candidates could include Andrew Flintoff, Richard Dawson, Ryan Campbell and Justin Langer.

Andy Flower, who coached England to three Ashes wins in 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, is also likely to be a target, though would need a lucrative contract to persuade him to resume a full-time international role given his success in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Key said that it had been an "absolute privilege" to work with McCullum, and that he left the Test team "well-set and poised to achieve great things" despite recent results and the leadership vacuum. Harry Brook is the clear favourite to take over from Stokes as captain but the ECB must weigh up whether he can lead across formats.

McCullum kept his job after England's 4-1 Ashes defeat but only for three more Tests • Getty Images

McCullum had swerved questions about his own future on Saturday night after England's win over India in Southampton sealed a 4-0 clean-sweep in the T20I series and took them to No. 1 in the ICC's rankings in the format. His tenure as white-ball coach started with a group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy, though England reached the T20 World Cup semi-final in March.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," McCullum said. "There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey.