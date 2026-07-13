'We just weren't good enough' - McCullum apologises for failures in marquee series

Brendon McCullum has apologised to England fans for failing to get the results he and they desired in marquee Test series, admitting the time is right for someone else to take over as Test head coach.

McCullum was officially removed as Test coach on Sunday, bringing an end to a four-year tenure of 27 wins, 20 losses and two draws. ECB chief executive Richard Gould stated the 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand, which culminated in the shock retirement of Test captain Ben Stokes, was a deciding factor in standing down McCullum, who continues as limited overs coach for the time being having assumed that role alongside his Test commitments at the start of 2025.

The 4-1 Ashes defeat last winter was the fourth winless series against Australia or India with McCullum at the helm. There were 2-2 draws at home against both, along with another 4-1 loss in India at the start of 2024. But the underperformance in Australia, and issues with off-field behaviors and question marks around the team culture meant McCullum, Stokes and managing director Rob Key arrived into the summer with doubts over their futures. Despite an Ashes review concluding all three should keep their jobs, Key is the only one remaining in his post four months on.

Conversations around McCullum's future had been going on for a week or so prior to Sunday's announcement, coinciding with the five-match T20I series against India. Speaking at Edgbaston, on the eve of the first of three ODIs, McCullum admitted to having to play it straight during the T20s and block out the uncertainty: "I think you kind of understand [there was] a little bit of 3D [sic] chess at times where you can see what's unfolding and you can see how things work… make sure you're able to detach that uncertainty and not allow other people to see what was going on, and just focus on trying to get the best out of your team," he said.

England took the series 4-0 , but the die had been cast. While Gould referred to "discussions" with the head coach around his future, McCullum revealed he was informed his time was up and made no last-ditch play to keep the Test role he was given back in 2022.

"I got a tap on the shoulder," McCullum said. "I was disappointed, not just initially, but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business and fundamentally our results weren't good enough. It's time for someone else to have a go.

"I don't think we got what we wanted really. Fundamentally, you want to be winning the big series. India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what you wanted to. I thought we had opportunities against both of those quality oppositions and we achieved some good stuff over the four years but, fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, hence the decision was made.

"I look back on the time fondly and thank everyone that was involved in it. There has been moments where things could have turned various ways and we might be sitting here with a different discussion. You can't live in those moments, either. You're grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the relationships and efforts everyone has put in.

"For me, now it's about focussing all me attention, enthusiasm and knowledge I have of these players, the game and English cricket into the white-ball, to try to get us in a position where we're able to lift trophies and be a great representation on the field and off the field for the English fans, and for all those who support the English cricket team."

Brendon McCullum looks on at England's training session • David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

McCullum was full of praise for the ECB, describing the governing body as "a wonderful organisation" and thanked them for their support, and for four years that rank as a career highlight. He would not be drawn on whether he regarded his time in charge of the Test side as a success.

"That's probably for other people to assess. From my point of view I've absolutely loved the last four years, I've felt incredibly privileged to be England's men's Test head coach. I feel over the course of 20-odd years in this sport, the last four years have been possibly the biggest highlight I've had.

"I've always been incredibly grateful for the opportunity, I've felt humbled to be in that position and fundamentally wanted to get the best outcome for English cricket, for all those that support the team.

"I thank everyone for all their involvement and commitment and investment for what we've tried to do over the last four and a half years. We just weren't quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia, the two marquee series. we just weren't able to get the results and for that I guess I can only say sorry."

The ECB have already drawn up a shortlist for a new Test coach, and are understood to have made contact with their preferred candidates, with former England head coach Andy Flower the mooted favourite. Whoever comes in will have to work with McCullum on a range of matters, particularly personnel and resources given how the red and white-ball schedules overlap. It's worth noting Flower finished his first stint as England Test head coach in an awkward job-split with Ashley Giles between 2012 and 2014.

Brendon McCullum's tenure as white-ball coach is set to end after next year's ODI World Cup • PA Photos/Getty Images

As Test coach, McCullum had been on the stronger side of those negotiations when the coaching roles were originally split at the start of his tenure, with Matthew Mott serving as white-ball coach from 2022, winning the T20 World Cup later in his first six months, until he was let go during the 2024 summer. McCullum will now be on the weaker side of those conversations, albeit with a far more established squad at his disposal, and acknowledges he will have to learn from the issues Mott had to contend with.

"I'm quite fortunate. Motty is a good mate of mine and he was probably a bit unlucky. He didn't get the contact time but he maybe didn't have the relationship when he first came in. I'm in a fortunate position where those relationships have been built over a period and maybe bit of reduced contact time won't be such a big problem.

"There's lots to unpack. It's still fresh, and there's no Test coach in place at the moment. When they are announced then we'll work collaboratively together to make sure across all three forms of the game we're able to do what's right for English cricket."

It remains to be seen whether McCullum ends up serving the remainder of his existing deal, which is set to expire after next year's ODI World Cup, in November. But he remains enthused by the prospect of continuing the strong work with the T20I group and remodeling the 50-over squad moving forward.

"I think I'm super excited about the white ball side. The T20 side is obviously in a pretty good space at the moment, the one day side we've got some work to do but I'm confident we'll be able to continue making improvements.

"While it's a different game there are some nuances that are quite similar, we've just got to find a way to be able to do it for longer across 50 over contest. The opportunity in front of us, I've got the enthusiasm for it, I've got the encouragement to try and get this team to the level it needs to.