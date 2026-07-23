Bishop earns maiden call-up, McKenzie returns for West Indies' Tests against Pakistan

Bishop is a left-arm orthodox spinner with 119 wickets in 25 first-class games at an average of 23.90. He is the highest wicket-taker in the last three West Indies Championship seasons, taking 91 scalps.

Anderson Phillip, the right-arm pacer, lost his place after playing the second Test against Sri Lanka, West Indies' previous Test assignment. He took 1 for 72 and 1 for 27 and scored 0. The rest of the squad remains the same with Jomel Warrican retaining his vice-captaincy.