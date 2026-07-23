Bishop earns maiden call-up, McKenzie returns for West Indies' Tests against Pakistan
Alzarri Joseph misses out due to personal reasons and Anderson Phillip loses his place
Joshua Bishop has received his maiden Test call-up and Kirk McKenzie earned his first Test recall since 2024 as West Indies announced a 15-member squad for their home series against Pakistan. The notable absence came in the form of Alzarri Joseph, who was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.
Bishop is a left-arm orthodox spinner with 119 wickets in 25 first-class games at an average of 23.90. He is the highest wicket-taker in the last three West Indies Championship seasons, taking 91 scalps.
McKenzie, the left-handed batter from Jamaica, replaces John Campbell, who was ruled out of the Test series due to a left hamstring strain that he sustained during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.
His return comes on the back of a strong performance in the latest season of West Indies Championship, where he scored 323 runs in six innings at an average of 64.60.
Anderson Phillip, the right-arm pacer, lost his place after playing the second Test against Sri Lanka, West Indies' previous Test assignment. He took 1 for 72 and 1 for 27 and scored 0. The rest of the squad remains the same with Jomel Warrican retaining his vice-captaincy.
The two Tests will be played from July 25 to August 6 in Tarouba and Port of Spain. The one at Tarouba will be the first ever Test hosted by the Brian Lara stadium. The two teams are placed at the bottom of the World Test Championship table with West Indies winning one out of ten Tests and Pakistan winning one out of four.
West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests
Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales