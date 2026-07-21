BCCI updates domestic rules for overthrows, deliberate no-balls

The BCCI has decided to clamp down on bowlers deliberately bowling front-foot no-balls and non-landing (full toss) deliveries in a series of changes to its domestic playing conditions. In what it calls a "stricter punishment", a bowler bowling such deliveries will be suspended for the remainder of the match, a change from the existing rule that suspends them just for that particular innings, which is one of the several regulations in line with the revised MCC Laws.

As per the BCCI document, which were shared with state associations, and accessed by Cricinfo, another key change is mandating that the final over of a day's play must be completed even if a wicket falls during multi-day competitions. The change is to prevent batting teams from avoiding sending a new batter out late in the evening. Previously, the fall of a wicket in the final over could effectively bring play to a close. These revised playing conditions are set to come into effect from August 1, two months before the MCC's Laws which are scheduled to take effect from October 1.

The BCCI has also implemented the MCC's revised wording relating to the wicketkeeper's position at the point of delivery - instead of the wicketkeeper being required to be fully behind the stumps from the moment the ball comes into play, they will now be required to be correctly positioned from the instant of delivery. The change would mean wicketkeepers will no longer be penalised for having their gloves briefly in front of the stumps during the bowler's run-up.

Another change adopted from MCC is the definition of an overthrow. The revised law now specifies that an overthrow refers to a throw made in an attempt to break the stumps, prevent runs or effect a run-out. This is being changed to bring the Law in line with "conventional thinking" on misfield versus overthrows, according to the BCCI.