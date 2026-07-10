BCCI to review India's 'bad phase' in T20Is after England tour
BCCI secretary Saikia made it clear that the meeting would focus solely on cricketing matters
India's performance in the T20I series against Ireland and England is set to be reviewed later this month with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia saying the board plans to assess what's gone wrong.
Back-to-back T20 World Cup champions India have now lost five T20Is in a row under newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. They were beaten 2-0 by Ireland and are currently 3-0 down against England.
"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England," Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI. "However this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket.
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"We consider it as a purely bad phase. Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is an ODI series, we are hoping that team will be back in good form."
Saikia, however, made it clear that the meeting would focus solely on cricketing matters. "The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regards to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed."
India's difficult T20I campaign has featured a series of unwanted milestones, including their first-ever defeat to Ireland, a five-match losing streak in the format, and a first multi-match bilateral T20I series defeat to England.
They are also in danger of losing their No. 1 spot in the format and going winless for the first time in a bilateral T20I series of three matches or more if they lose the final T20I on Saturday in Southampton. India will play three ODIs against England on July 14, 16 and 19. They will travel to Zimbabwe after that for a three-match T20I series starting on July 23.