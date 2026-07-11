Bangladesh bowl; Raza leads Zimbabwe in Ngarava's absence

Toss Bangladesh opt to field vs Zimbabwe

Chasing their first series sweep since beating the UAE 4-0 in 2019, Zimbabwe were asked to bat first by Bangladesh on a wintry Harare morning. Zimbabwe have defended successfully in the last two matches but with early moisture, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hoped his attack could limit the hosts to a gettable total even as their own line-up has struggled.

Zimbabwe were without regular captain Richard Ngarava, who has a long standing back concern and is managing his workload, and rested two of three other quicks. Blessing Muzarabani and Newman Nyamhuri were given the game off. Sikandar Raza captained in Ngarava's place with Tanaka Chivanga and Ernest Masuku to partner Brad Evans in the pace pack. Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza was also included.

Bangladesh made two changes as they seek a consolation win and left out fast bowler Nahid Rana and legspinner Rishad Hossain for left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam and an extra quick in Mohammed Saifuddin.

With this being the only match in the ODI series played on a weekend, Harare Sports Club is expected to be packed with fans on a double-header day in Zimbabwean sport. Hours after the cricket, Zimbabwe's national rugby team will play the USA for the first time in the two teams' histories.

Zimbabwe : 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Innocent Kaia, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tanaka Chivanga, 11 Ernest Masuku