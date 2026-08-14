Babar to miss remainder of practice match after blow to right hand

Babar Azam , as a "precautionary measure", will play no further part in Pakistan's three-day practice match against a PCC Select XI in Beckenham, after suffering a blow to his right hand. He is expected to be back in action by the start of next week and will practise with the team in the build-up to the first Test against England at Headingley, which begins on August 19.

The Pakistan captain was batting on 5* in the morning session on day two when a rising back-of-a-length delivery from young Hampshire fast bowler Manny Lumsden struck his bottom hand. Babar threw his bat to the ground in agony immediately after the impact and walked away, taking off his glove. He did not bat any further.

"Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," a PCB media release said. "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground."

Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media, sparking concerns over Babar's availability for the first of the three Tests in England. He had received a blow to the same hand while batting on the third day of the second Test against West Indies, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Babar finished the match with two consecutive sixes off Jomel Warrican and was seen grimacing after the second maximum. He performed the customary end-of-the-match handshakes with the opposition and umpires with his left hand to protect his right index finger, which a zoomed-in view from the broadcast cameras revealed was taped.

Babar was the second Pakistan player to be hit on the hand while batting in the West Indies, after a blow to Shan Masood in the first Test ruled him out of the second match. Masood has since recovered from the hairline fracture in his index finger and has been training with the team in England.