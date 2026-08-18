Babar ruled out of first Test against England; Salman Agha to lead
He has been unable to shake off an injury to his right hand after being struck during warm-up game
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss the first Test against England starting on Wednesday at Headingley. He has been unable to shake off an injury to his right hand after being struck during Pakistan's warm-up game in Beckenham. It is the same hand he was struck on during the second Test against West Indies earlier this month.
"Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match," Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said. "Salman Agha will be the captain for the first Test."
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Danyal Rasool is Cricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000