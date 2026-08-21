Australia on the edge as Test cricket arrives in Mackay

As it becomes the 12th venue to host men's Tests in the country, Mackay feels like an odd setting for Australian cricket to be on edge.

Known as the southern gateway to the Great Barrier Reef - which gives the ground its name - the region produces nearly a third of Australia 's sugar cane crop. It is a laid-back rural city of around 130,000 people but will be the focus of the cricket world over the next few days with Pat Cummins ' team needing nothing less than a convincing victory, and Bangladesh daring to dream of even greater glory.

"I think when it's not India or England, a lot of people jump to say that you have to win everything, and obviously we hope we do," Cummins said. "Particularly home Test matches, we pride ourselves on winning as many as we can. We were nowhere near out best [ in Darwin ], but I think Bangladesh played really well. They're a really good cricket team. So, yeah, it wasn't ideal. I would expect that we'd win more games than whoever we play here."

While Cummins fielded questions on whether Australia have had to go soul-searching and if Darwin was his worst loss in Test cricket - "Don't know about that," he said. "They're a pretty good side." - much of what his opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto has been asked is based around: can you do that again?

Australia coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins cannot afford to slip up • AFP/Getty Images

Shanto is an impressive figure . It may not sound like a massive deal, but he did multiple post-day interviews for one of the host broadcasters in Darwin. His team was in a great position when he spoke after the second and third day's play, but there are some captains who rarely talk until post-game even when their team is in control.

Much like his team's performance in Darwin, in which he batted beautifully for his 84 before falling to the second new ball, Shanto has been calm and composed in expressing his thoughts. He has embraced the excitement and emotion of the moment; from within in the team, from supporters in Australia and from the reaction back in Bangladesh. Now comes the next challenge

"But it's done," he said. "I think it's gone and we need to play again, five days of good cricket."

The expectation is more pace and bounce in the Mackay pitch - something endorsed by the curator Peter Kazakoff - but when pressed on the topic Shanto did not answer it with a sense of foreboding, but instead said that by producing faster, bouncier surfaces at home they feel better prepared to take it on.

"I mentioned in my first press conference in Australia that we want to take this opportunity against their bowling attack," he said. "Now that we have done it once, we will have the confidence to do it again. Players will enjoy these conditions, as they have accepted this challenge."

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Now that we have done it once, we will have the confidence to do it again • Getty Images/Cricket Australia

"Personally, before I came here, I really wanted to face this kind of bowling attack," Shanto added. "Because I always believed that if I can score against this kind of bowling attack, I can be able to score any of the bowling attacks."

That Australia bowling attack will be unchanged , after it briefly appeared there could be a significant switch to all-pace. While the final decision emerged only an hour after Cummins spoke, the fact Nathan Lyon 's position was up for debate suggests he's one of the Australian players in need of a good few days in Mackay.

Even a year ago, it would have been hard to see a scenario where Lyon's spot would be questioned for a red-ball Test, although it would have been interesting had he been fit Boxing Day against England last season. It could well come up again in South Africa during October.

"He's been [the] No. 1 batter in the world or close to, he's scored thousands of Test runs," Cummins said. "We know it's in him. I'd say more specifically to the last couple of months, what we've seen, I know it's only training, centre wickets and match simulation, but I thought he's been as sharp as in a long time, and that's me bowling at him and getting that feedback.

Marnus Labuschagne will be under pressure to score again • Getty Images

"Looks like he's really getting himself back into the ball, putting pressure back on the bowler, making it really difficult to kind of get out. As a bowler, it feels like the margins are really small when someone like Marnus or Steve [Smith] is at their best form, and I've felt that the last couple of months. Last week was a bit of a blip, but our message to Marn is you don't have to reinvent the wheel, trust the work he's put in over the last six months."

Cummins also conceded Australia needed to be able to adjust their rhythms of Test cricket after Bangladesh wore them down with bat and ball, although Alex Carey's comments earlier in the week, that he wanted to up his strike-rate compared to Darwin, suggested individuals will still take the game on.

"I thought they did that better than us last week, really disciplined, played a long game," Cummins said. "It's not an easy country to keep bowling 20 overs a day, so really get into the grind and play what's in front of you."

One of the touring Bangladeshi journalists asked Cummins about the prospect of suffering a clean sweep defeat in the series, something that has only happened once before - back in 1887. It was answered with good grace, and half a smile. "Yeah, don't really want that record to change," Cummins said. "Would like to have a few more years on that."