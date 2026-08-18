Weatherald dropped, Renshaw called up for second Test against Bangladesh

Jake Weatherald has been dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay with Matt Renshaw called up in his place. It is the only change Australia have made to what remains a 13-player squad following the heavy defeat in Darwin.

Weatherald made 23 and 0 in the first Test, leaving him 224 runs at 20.36 from six matches having played throughout last season's Ashes. A tweaked technique was on display against Bangladesh, something he had worked on during an off-season playing county cricket, but he did not settle in either innings. He edged a drive against Hasan Mahmud on the opening day before dragging on against the same bowler in the second.

His omission was confirmed in a two-line statement by Cricket Australia. Officially, Australia's squad had been named to cover both Tests prior to the series.

Speaking after the opening Test, before the selection decision had been made, Australia coach Andrew McDonald had noted the changes to Weatherald's game.

"Yeah, there was some change to Jake in terms of where he lined up and his movement patterns," McDonald said. "It's always hard to critique small sample sizes, whether it holds up. Drag one on, drove a one in the first innings and was dismissed. So it's probably harder with that smaller sample size to say, yep, that's going to hold up under pressure."

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, Weatherald, who was handed a central contract earlier this year, admitted he would need to make runs although the expectation was he would have both Tests.

"You are required to make runs all the time. I've got a good opportunity to play two games, hopefully, and make runs, get four innings to do that," he said. "If I don't do that then I put fate in someone else's hands."

Renshaw is in line to play his 15th Test, and his first since 2023, having been on standby for this series after training with the squad in Brisbane. He averaged 49.90 in the Sheffield Shield last season with three centuries and has impressed on his introduction to Australia's white-ball sides. He was a late addition to the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year when he replaced Matt Short.

Overall in Test cricket Renshaw averages 29.31 with a top score of 184 against Pakistan in early 2017.

The change will mean that, outside of Usman Khawaja who was established at the top of the order before his final series against England, Australia will have had seven openers since David Warner retired in early 2024.

Travis Head is continuing in the role after his success in the Ashes - where he was elevated when Khawaja was injured in Perth - while Steven Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne and latterly Weatherald have all been used.

Labuschagne is also under pressure after the opening Test where he made 1 and 31 - missing a full delivery from Taijul Islam have got set in the second innings - and could be playing for his place in Mackay having retained his spot.

The selectors have resisted parachuting any younger batters into the squad, such as Ollie Peake or Campbell Kellaway, which was a route endorsed by Ricky Ponting.

Josh Inglis was the spare batter in Darwin and remains part of the group although is an unlikely option for the top three. Scott Boland is the spare fast bowler but will likely only come into consideration if one of the incumbents is rotated out. Josh Hazlewood took seven wickets in the first Test while the expectation is that a frontline spinner will be required in Mackay.

Australia squad for second Test against Bangladesh