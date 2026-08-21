Confident Shanto plots 'five days of good cricket again'

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto feels scoring runs against Australia's bowlers in the first Test has given them the confidence of scoring against "any bowling attack".

The visitors are on a high after beating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin, where they scored 426 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 198. It was also the first time they defeated Australia in their own backyard despite touring there for the first time since 2003.

"Personally, I really wanted to face this kind of bowling attack because I always believe that if I can score against this kind of bowling attack, I'll be able to score against anyone," Shanto said in the lead-up to the second Test in Mackay. "So this is an opportunity. This is a very big challenge as a batting unit. When you score against this kind of team, it gives you a lot of confidence going forward when we play in these kind of conditions or against this kind of bowling attack [again]. So those are the things I was thinking [about] before we came here, and it helps a lot."

Shanto was one of Bangladesh's stars in Darwin, where he scored 84 in the first innings while being part of two important partnerships, and also handled his bowlers well. There's expectation of extra bounce in Mackay, and Shanto said Bangladesh's batters must rise to the challenge again.

"In these conditions, there will be a little bit more extra bounce than [in] Darwin. Before we came here, we had been preparing on this kind of bouncy track," he said. "We had a series against Zimbabwe, where we got an almost similar [pitch], so we have the idea [of how to play on it]. In the last couple of days in the nets sessions, the batters have been doing their skill stuff. I think they will cope with this extra bounce."

Bangladesh were impressive with the bat overall, playing out 138 overs in the first innings. Tanzid Hasan made his maiden century while Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck fifties. Mominul Haque also played a crucial role with 49, and the Bangladesh batters leaving the ball consistently outside the off stump was seen as a sign of their overall improvement.

"We have different plans [for different conditions]. We are not going to play every single Test match in the same way," Shanto said. "We try to adjust to the conditions. We try to focus on how they're going to attack us, and prepare that way. We play differently in the subcontinent. Sometimes it depends on the conditions, the surface, and the bowling attack. So for the last Test match, the plan was that we need to be patient enough. We are not the most experienced side, so sometimes we just have to be patient."

"It's a proud moment for all of the players - even ex-cricketers from Bangladesh. But it's done; I think It's gone. We need to play five days of good cricket again" Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons spoke about controlling their emotions after the highs of Darwin, and Shanto was confident his team would be able to get it right again despite "lot of emotions" after going 1-0 up.

"Before we came here, we talked about how this is going to be a very challenging series for us," he said. "We have to enjoy these opportunities and this challenge. After the first Test, there are a lot of emotions. [But] as professional cricketers, we have to come [up] again and again when we are going to face new conditions and a new challenge. So last couple of days we had a very good preparation phase, and the players are very much professional.

"Some experienced guys [are] there. They talk about [this to] the young players that we coming back to it again, and do the right things over and over in the practice. Those are the things we have been trying to do in the change room and at practice. The boys are ready to go again to do well for the team.