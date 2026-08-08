'We let ourselves down' - worries increase for Simmons after tour-game collapse

Rookie left-arm quick Campbell Thompson destroyed Bangladesh in their second innings with an eight-wicket haul as they lasted just 17 overs on the third morning, having started on 19 for 2. Tanzid Hasan's 22 was the only double-digit score.

Simmons, who has helped shape a fresh approach to Test cricket in Bangladesh in the last 18 months, said that the performance at Marrara Oval - also the venue of the first Test - had undone a lot of the good work in the lead-up to the tour.

"I think the three days that we have had and working on things, I think they have been very good. I think we let ourselves down with the bat in this practice match, and you look at how we got out and it wasn't nice," Simmons said after the game. "But I think that we have three days to work on what we have to do properly in the Test match, and I trust that the guys are going to put in the work over these next three days to get us where we want to be for that Test match. [It was a] disappointing match, but we move on and we look forward to the Test match."

Bangladesh effectively have three or four more training sessions before they face their formidable opponents in conditions that are a little unfamiliar to even the home side. That might have given Bangladesh a bit of a chance, but the vulnerabilities of the top order have made things tricky.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 's century on the first day of the warm-up match had rescued Bangladesh from a poor start, though it wasn't as bad as the one on the third morning. Mehidy made 109 off 141 balls after they had slipped to 110 for 6. It was a worthy recovery, which gave the bowlers something to aim at. Hasan Mahmud made the most of his chance after that, returning 4 for 42, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy picked up two wickets apiece in CA XI's 355.

Taijul Islam shares a laugh with Mushtaq Ahmed on the sidelines of the tour game • Azhar Niaz Chattha/BCB

Bangladesh wait on Taijul Islam after blow to the hand

Taijul Islam , Bangladesh's primary spinner, took a blow to the hand and suffered a bone contusion on the index finger of his left hand while batting on the first day of the tour game. He didn't bowl at all in the CA XI innings.

Bangladesh, however, are hoping to have him ready for the first Test, starting August 13.