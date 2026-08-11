Webster relishes Green tag-team: 'I certainly don't see it as a direct competition'

The contrast in where the two are mentally, though, as they head into a huge 12 months of cricket is fascinating.

Webster, 32, a first-class journeyman with just eight Tests to his name, said he feels like he already belongs in Test cricket after only limited opportunities and some early doubts.

"I suppose the biggest thing I've learned is that I'm good enough at this level," Webster told reporters in Darwin on Tuesday. "You never really know. In the lead up to being selected in that first Test, the question was, do you feel ready? And although I was probably bluffing myself, saying 'absolutely', at the end of the day, you probably don't really know until you get out there and face the bowlers from other countries and get put in situations with big crowds and I suppose big moments in games of cricket where you're expected to perform.

"And I'd probably say that that was the biggest tick over the last 12 months, where I'm confident in my game that I've done at domestic level holds up at international level, and hopefully it can continue and I can keep contributing with bat and ball."

By contrast, Green is 27 with 37 Tests to his name over six years in international cricket. He has two Test centuries and a five-wicket haul. He also has a significantly better Sheffield Shield career batting record than Webster, even though Webster's recent run for Tasmania has been outstanding, and Green continues to dominate any time he steps back to that level.

Yet if you asked Green the same question, whether he feels like he belongs at Test level, the answer might not be the same. Green walked laps with coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday. Word came from within the camp that the conversation was not out of the ordinary and it seems very unlikely that a selection surprise will come before the first Test against Bangladesh starts on Thursday.

Green was the last man batting in the session and there is still no indication of where he will bat, having batted at No. 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 across his last nine Test innings.

Webster has improved his first-class batting record from a modest one in the first half of his career to an outstanding one in the second • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But despite the doubts over Green's role, Webster believes the two can play together in the same team for a long period.

"Absolutely, I don't see why not," Webster said. "I always said in the last sort of 12 to 24 months, when these conversations come up, it's surely more of a benefit to have more options in that top seven with the ball, and I certainly don't see it as a direct competition. I feel like it only adds more options and more benefits for the captain if we're obviously both performing with the bat, which is probably both our main skill and what we can offer in the field. I love playing with Cameron. I love having the options as well. If he's on with the ball or if I'm on with the ball, we can probably chop and change if the big three [fast bowlers] and the spinner need a chop-out or whatever it may be."

Beyond the Test side, Webster is hopeful the pair can potentially play ODI cricket together. Webster has not been selected to play ODI cricket yet. His overall List A record is modest with bat and ball. His List A career strike-rate with the bat, of just 80.03, is one of the biggest questions over whether he would fit in a team that needs to replace Glenn Maxwell's dynamism and versatility. However, as evidenced by his improvement in first-class cricket from a modest record in the first half of his career to an outstanding record in the second, he has made a similar jump in List A cricket. Last summer was his best for Tasmania with the bat; he averaged 51.66, scoring a century and two fifties in six innings while striking at 95.67, to go with his versatility with the ball.

Webster revealed he has spoken to the selectors about it and would be keen if the opportunity presented.