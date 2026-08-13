Australia bat first in Darwin, Bangladesh play Ebadot and Mahmud

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh

Australia captain Pat Cummins decided to bat first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the first Test match in Darwin. With a decent covering of grass on the surface and some moisture, there was a thought it would be a bowl-first morning and Najmul Hossain Shanto did not seem disappointed.

The home side announced their playing XI on the day before the game, with their four main bowlers - Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood - coming together for a grueling year ahead. Jake Weatherald and Travis Head will open the batting, while both allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster get picked as Australia look to take off smoothly.

Bangladesh are missing their in-form fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam from this match, but the latter has been declared fit for the second game in Mackay. The good news for the visitors is the return of wicketkeeper Litton Das, who missed their previous Test against Zimbabwe due to a calf injury.

They have gone for Ebadot Hossain as the third seamer, ahead of Khaled Ahmed, as Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud take the new ball.

This is Bangladesh's first Test in the country in 23 years, as they look to leave a mark with some good Test form off late.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Weatherald, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Beau Webster, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood