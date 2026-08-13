Smith was ready to walk off before DRS flat line

In the 21st over, shortly before lunch, Smith pushed at the Ebadot delivery and Bangladesh celebrated straightaway only for Kumar Dharmasena to shake his head. Najmul Hossain Shanto called the review and Smith was starting to walk off the field only for there to be no spike on the replay.

"I think so, yeah," he said when asked if he had nicked the ball. "I was lucky? Yeah, it seems that way. You got to take it sometimes."

Last season's Ashes series featured frequent controversies around the Real-Time Snicko technology used in Australia as part of the DRS package although those stemmed more from images and audio spikes not lining up rather than a flat line as in the Smith scenario.

"Normally, it's [the technology] pretty good," Smith said. "Maybe I didn't nick it. I don't know. But I certainly felt something. If I'd get being given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess."

It continued a charmed start to Smith's innings - "I actually forgot how to hold the bat for my first 30 balls. I'm not going to lie," he told Fox Cricket - after he had been given a life on 2 when dropped, low down, at third slip by Tanzid Hasan.

However, Smith settled into his work and was the only Australia batter to impress as the home side folded for 198. He eventually became Hasan Mahmud 's fifth wicket when he carved high into the air trying to score with Nathan Lyon for company.