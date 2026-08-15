Hazlewood becomes ninth Australian to take 300 Test wickets

Josh Hazlewood has become the ninth Australia bowler to take 300 Test wickets after claiming his 14th career five-wicket haul in the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin.

He joins teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the Test-300 club. They are the only Test attack in history to play together after claiming 300 wickets each.

Of the nine Australians to have taken 300 Test wickets , only Glenn McGrath (21.64), Cummins (22.21) and Dennis Lillee (23.92) have done so at a better average than Hazlewood's 24.02.

"You don't really think about those sort of milestones when you're playing," Hazlewood told Kayo Sports after his 300th wicket. "I guess it's probably something you look back on at the end.

"But I guess just to see the other names there, and I'm playing with three of them, so yeah, it's pretty cool."

Hazlewood, 35, began the Test five wickets shy of 300 having only played six of Australia's last 14 Tests and none in the last 12 months due to injury. There was a debate at the selection table as to whether he would be preferred for the opening Test over Scott Boland.

But he showed his class as the rest of Australia's bowlers struggled to break the resolve of Bangladesh's batters on a good batting surface.

He had a catch dropped in his opening over on day one by Lyon which proved costly with Tanzid Hasan going on to make 101 after getting the reprieve on 0. Hazlewood broke a key partnership between Tanzid and Mominul Haque on the second morning when he had the latter caught behind attempting to drive him on the up.

He returned again to strike with the second new ball, removing Najmul Hossain Shanto for 84 with a beauty from around the wicket. As Australia flagged in the heat on day three he broke Hasan Mahmud's stubborn resistance, trapping him lbw after having another lbw decision on Mehidy Miraz Hasan overturned on review earlier in the spell.

Extra bounce again accounted for Taijul Islam as Cameron Green clutched a leading edge in the gully before returning after lunch on the third day to take his fifth and reach 300 in his 26th over with Mehidy edging behind trying to drive on the up.

He took his fourth Test six-wicket haul, and his first in nine years, when he had Ebadot Hossain caught behind to end the innings.