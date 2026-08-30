Auqib Nabi to play three County Championship games for Surrey

Nabi received the necessary work visa clearances on Saturday and left on the first available flight. He is expected to debut in Surrey's County Championship fixture against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday.

The seamer is expected to return home in time for India A's four-day fixtures against Australia A in Puducherry starting September 22.

Meanwhile, the J&K selectors will wait to hear from the national selectors before picking their squad for the Irani Cup from October 1-5 in Srinagar. Since the second India A vs Australia A fixture clashes with the Irani Cup, the selectors will likely balance the squads, with Nabi set to play for one of the teams.

Nabi was a late inclusion in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka earlier this month after Jasprit Bumrah missed getting a fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He couldn't, however, break into the playing XI in either Test with India fielding just two frontline seamers, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

However, with both upcoming Tests scheduled in the early part of the New Zealand summer, the Indian team management and selectors felt Nabi would be better off playing in similar conditions, the temperatures in the UK notwithstanding.

Nabi has had a pathbreaking year. In March, he was part of J&K's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title win. He finished the season with 60 wickets, including a five-for in the final. Among his wickets were KL Rahul, Karun Nair and R Smaran, the season's highest run-scorer with 950 runs. In April, he made his IPL debut after several years of going unsold. But, picked for INR 8.4 crore by Delhi Capitals, he featured in five games overall, failing to pick up a wicket while going at 11.46.