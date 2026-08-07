Flintoff leaves role as England Lions head coach

Flintoff, 48, took on the Lions job in September 2024, having returned to working in cricket the year before after a serious accident while filming for Top Gear. He was not, however, considered as a candidate to succeed Brendon McCullum in the Test job, reason in part that his appointment was described as a "serious error" in a recent Sunday Times article.

He was named Sydney Thunder coach in June and had been expected to combine that with coaching the Lions - the ECB had given him permission to miss two four-day games in South Africa this winter due to his BBL commitments. He has now decided to relinquish the Lions job entirely.

"Unfortunately I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," Flintoff said in an ECB press release. "Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop.

"I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give everyday. In particular, Ed Barney who I've loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob [Key] for trusting me with one of the most Important roles in English cricket.

"I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me."

Ed Barney, the ECB's men's performance director, said: "Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players. By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players.

"Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group. We wish him the best in the next stage of his coaching career and look forward to a time he returns to the English game."