All the records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken in his young career

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his first-class debut in January 2024, and his white-ball debut in senior domestic cricket later that year. He played his first international match on India's tour of the UK in 2026. Here's a list of records the teenage batter has already broken:

In just his fourth T20 match, Sooryavanshi raced to a half-century off 17 balls for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, and then went on to score a hundred off 35 deliveries, the second-quickest in the IPL.

Youngest to score a hundred in List A cricket (14y 272d)

In his first match of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sooryavanshi hit an 84-ball 190 to become the youngest centurion in List A cricket. He got to his century in just 36 balls, and crossed 150 in 59 balls (also the fastest in men's List A cricket) as Bihar scored 574 for 6 against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi.

Fastest to 100 sixes in T20 cricket (514 balls and 29 innings)

Even at the age of 15, Sooryavanshi is a prolific six-hitter. He's the fastest to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket, having taken only 514 balls and 29 innings to get there. For context, Austria's Karanbir Singh is the next quickest by innings (33 innings and 813 balls) and Belgium's Saber Zakhil is the next quickest in terms of deliveries faced (699 balls).

In what was his last innings as an uncapped player, Sooryavanshi scored the fastest fifty in List A cricket, off just 11 balls, breaking a record that had stood for 21 years. He made a 29-ball 94 in India A's 377 for 9 in a tri-series final against Sri Lanka A in June 2026.

Fastest to 1000 runs in T20 cricket (473 balls)

During his 103-run knock off just 37 balls for RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi went past 1000 career runs in T20 cricket. He got to the mark in just 473 balls, beating Mitchell Owen's record of 533 balls. In the process, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest to score 1000 T20 runs; no one else reached the milestone before their 18th birthday

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (440 balls) A few games later, during his stroke-filled 96 off just 47 balls A few games later, during his stroke-filled 96 off just 47 balls in Qualifier 2 against GT , Sooryavanshi went past 1000 IPL runs. He took just 440 balls to get to the mark. Andre Russell (545 balls) held the previous record.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 72 sixes in IPL 2026, the most by any batter in a T20 tournament • BCCI

Most sixes in a T20 tournament (72 in IPL 2026)

It only took Sooryavanshi one full season of the IPL to break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a competition. He hit 72 sixes off the 327 balls he faced in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs to take home the Orange Cap. Gayle had faced 456 balls in IPL 2012 when he hit 59 sixes.

Following a tough start to international cricket in the UK, Sooryavanshi scored an 18-ball half-century in Zimbabwe, making him the youngest to score a fifty in men's internationals.

Second-youngest to win Player-of-the-Match award (15y 121d)

His 49-ball 81 in the third T20I against Zimbabwe earned Sooryavanshi his first Player-of-the-Match award in international cricket. At 15 years and 121 days, he was the second-youngest to win a match award after Sierra Leone's Alusine Turay, who was 15 years and 74 days old, when he scored a 20-ball 33 and took 2 for 24 on T20I debut against Cameroon in December 2022.

Youngest to win Player-of-the-Series award in internationals (15y 121d)