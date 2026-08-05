Aiden Markram to miss remainder of the Hundred due to personal reasons

Markram, the South Africa batter, plays for all three Super Giants franchises - Lucknow, Durban and now Manchester - and was appointed captain of their men's Hundred side after the auction in March.

His team started the season with two wins but have lost their last three games, while his own form has been mixed: he managed 67 runs in his first four innings, but made a half-century at The Oval on Sunday night.

"Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons," the franchise said on Wednesday. "Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition."

Buttler will stand in as captain from Wednesday afternoon's fixture against Welsh Fire at Emirates Old Trafford. He led the Manchester franchise - as the Originals - in the first three seasons of the Hundred, but this will be his first captaincy role since stepping down as England's white-ball captain after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bracewell, 35, has recently been playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Global Super League, and played in the Hundred for Southern Brave last year though had a limited impact. He is not expected to arrive in time for Wednesday's fixture but will feature in the Super Giants' final two group games as they target a play-off spot.