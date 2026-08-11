Abishek Porel arrested in case of alleged sexual assault

Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel has been arrested in Kolkata in connection with a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences.

Porel was arrested by Kolkata police on August 11 and brought before the High Court the same day. The case involving him had been filed on June 30.

After the initial hearing on July 14, the court said the advocate for the petitioner had submitted that "further steps are required to be taken by the concerned police authorities to seize electronic devices lying with the accused persons containing obscene photographs of the petitioner in order to protect dignity and privacy of the petitioner."

The court noted that "having considered the respective submissions made on behalf of the parties and taking note of the contents of the communication dated 6th July, 2026, it appears that accused persons being respondent nos.6 & 7 are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others.

"Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated."

At a hearing on August 11, the court said it had received communication from the inspector in charge at Mogra Police Station that "respondent no.6 has been apprehended at night on 11th August, 2026. Prayer is made for adjourning the matter which would enable concerned police authorities to take steps post arrest of respondent no.6."