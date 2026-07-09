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News

Shoriful returns as Bangladesh bowl against unchanged Zimbabwe

Visitors need a victory to level the series while hosts eye a series win today

Cricinfo staff
Published: Jul 9, 2026, 7:26 AM
Nahid Rana took career-best and Bangladesh's best ODI figures of 6 for 21, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Harare, July 6, 2026

Visitors look at Nahid Rana again for impact  •  Zimbabwe Cricket

Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl vs Zimbabwe
In an effort to level the series, Bangladesh once again set out to chase a total in Harare. Conditions promised to go slightly easier on the batters after the first ODI allowed for only 12.85 runs per wicket. The visiting captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz confirmed one change with Mustafizur Rahman left out for Shoriful Islam.
Richard Ngarava, who debuted as Zimbabwe ODI captain on Monday, said his team was unchanged and added that his advice to them was KISS - keep it super simple. A 9.30am start brings with it a test in the first hour of play on a ground that is known to help fast bowlers even if the pitch looked a little drier than it did earlier in the week when 20 wickets fell for just 257 runs.
Zimbabwe: 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Innocent Kaia, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Richard Ngarava (capt), 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Nurul Hasan (wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 7 Mosaddek Hossain , 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Nahid Rana
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